VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament.

Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021.

The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open.

She won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canadian Press female athlete of the year in 2013 and 2014.

Fellow Canadians Carol Zhao, Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo were also awarded main draw spots.

The Odlum Brown VanOpen begins Saturday in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.