European figure skating championships carry on, overshadowed by deadly mid-air collision in US

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The European figure skating championships carried on Thursday, even as the skating world mourned athletes who died when an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.

The second day of the competition in Estonia continued on schedule with the men's short program Thursday afternoon, even as news continued to develop about the skaters, parents and coaches on board the American Airlines flight.

The event's governing body, the International Skating Union, said it was “heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” in a statement issued Thursday morning.

France's Adam Siao Him Fa took the lead in the men's short program as he aims for a third European title in a row. He landed a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, a quad salchow and a triple axel on his way to a score of 93.12 points.

On his Instagram page, Siao reposted a message of condolences from the French skating federation.

Nika Egadze of Georgia was second on 91.94 and Vladimir Samoilov of Poland is third on 85.98.

The men's free skate is Saturday. The pairs free skate was scheduled for later Thursday.

