Third baseman Evan Longoria has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Longoria wanted to go to contender, and the Diamondbacks are on the rise, with great young players. He also resides in Scottsdale. Via @nickpiecoro it’s $4M plus $1M incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 30, 2022

The veteran infielder can earn up to an additional $1 million in incentives, Heyman adds.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Longoria played the last five years in San Francisco and slashed .244/.315/.451 with 14 homers and 42 RBI in 89 games last season. The year before, Longoria had a .833 OPS with 13 home runs in 81 games.

Longoria was the Rookie of the Year in 2008 and has three All-Star appearances and three Gold Glove Awards. He also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2009 and finished inside the top 10 in MVP voting two times.