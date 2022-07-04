With the opening of free agency less than 10 days away, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports a date has still not been set for Evander Kane's second grievance hearing with the San Jose Sharks.

LeBrun reports it's doubtful the hearing will take place before July 13, when Kane is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said last month his "hope" was to re-sign Kane this summer. Holland added, however, that he wasn't sure how Kane's grievance process with the Sharks would impact the Oilers ability to sign the winger.

"I don’t really have an answer for you because it’s sort of uncharted waters," Holland said. "I’m trying to gather as much information as I can. Obviously, Bob Nicholson was at the board of governors’ meeting, and I know Bill Daly addressed them. I’ve had multiple talks with (Kane's agent) Dan Milstein... It’s uncharted waters. I don’t have an answer for you because it’s not like this situation happens on a regular basis. We’re going to do the best that we can based on the information that we have.

"Certainly, the hope is to be able to bring Evander back, but there’s this situation, the cap, Evander and his agent’s wants and needs. Hopefully, everything lines up that we can bring him back.”

Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal when his contract was terminated due to an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols. He stands to lose approximately $22.9 million from the deal.

The NHL announced in January that Kane would not face discipline for the alleged protocol breach which occurred while he was with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. Kane joined the Oilers soon after on a pro-rated one-year, $2.1 million contract.