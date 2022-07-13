Evander Kane is returning to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 30-year-old forward announced on Twitter early Wednesday that he is staying in Edmonton on a four-year, $20.5 million contract. The deal comes with a $5.125 million annual cap hit.

"A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only seven months ago, but also the chance to be apart of a championship team," Kane said in a statement. "I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship."

Kane had 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with the Oilers last season. Kane performed well in the playoff, scoring 13 goals and adding four assists over 15 games as the Oilers fell to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

The fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers at the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has had NHL stints with the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Oilers. Kane’s seven-year contract with the Sharks was terminated on Jan. 8 for violating NHL and AHL COVID-19 protocols after he was suspended earlier in the 2021-22 season for COVID-19 protocol violations.

Internationally, Kane won gold with Team Canada at the 2009 World Juniors.

He is coming off a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

The Vancouver native has 286 goals and 545 points in 812 NHL games.