LONDON (AP) — Chelsea's three-game winning streak in all competitions came to a halt as Everton came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the first equalizer and set up the second for substitute Ellis Simms in the 89th minute to earn what could be a crucial point in Everton's fight against relegation.

It was Simms' first goal for Everton but he showed both composure and confidence as he held off a defender and beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low shot from a tight angle to silence the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chelsea was looking for a third straight win in the league but struggled to create much in a forgettable first half against a compact Everton side.

Then the game came to life after the break.

Joao Felix finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd with a low shot past Jordan Pickford and U.S. forward Christian Pulisic — making his first start since Jan. 5 — thought he had doubled the lead with a curling effort minutes later, but it was disallowed for offside.

Instead, Doucoure leveled with a header from a corner in the 69th that went over Kepa and crossed the line before it was cleared by Kai Havertz.

But Chelsea was back in front after Reece James was fouled in the area and Havertz converted from the penalty spot in the 76th.

Simms came on shortly afterward and had the last say with a composed finish after Doucoure had teed up his run into the area.

The draw means Everton is two points above the relegation zone in 15th place. Chelsea is in 10th place.

