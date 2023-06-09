Everton made a number of personnel announcements on Friday, including word that captain Seamus Coleman had been offered a new deal.

The Ireland defender is one of five players offered new contracts, but former England winger Andros Townsend is among those who will be leaving the club.

Coleman, 34, has spent the past 14 seasons at Goodison Park and was made captain ahead of the 2019-2020 season upon the departure of Phil Jagielka. He made 25 appearances across all competitions this past season. Coleman recently underwent surgery on his knee after incurring an injury during a 2-2 draw with Leicester City early last month. He is expected to be ready for the new season in August.

Along with Coleman, goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, midfielder Tom Davies and defenders Lewis Gibson and Ryan Astley have also been offered new deals.

Townsend, 31, has not played since incurring a serious knee injury in a March 2022 FA Cup quarterfinals loss to Crystal Palace. The London native finishes his Everton career with 21 league appearances. Capped 13 times by England, Townsend has previously played for boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Palace.

Townsend joins Colombia defender Yerry Mina and Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in departing the club. Raised in Edmonton, the 37-year-old Begovic turned down a new contract for the Toffees and leaves after two seasons.