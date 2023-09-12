Everton appears to be the latest European football team set for American ownership.

The BBC's Shamoon Hafez reports that Farhad Moshiri is close to selling the Toffees to 777 Partners, a Miami-based investment firm with an existing footballing portfolio that includes Genoa and Standard Liege among its holdings.

Hafez notes that the deal has not yet closed and 777 Partners did not respond when reached for comment.

A sale would end the tumultuous stewardship of Moshiri, who purchased controlling interest in 2016. The Toffees have found themselves in a relegation battle in consecutive seasons and finished 2022-2023 just two points clear of the drop. Through four games of the new season, Everton has earned a single point and sit 18th in the table.

The Toffees are one of six sides - along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - who are original Premier League members that have never been relegated.

Everton's current concerns are not limited to form on the pitch. The team will appear before an independent commission next month after an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play regulations. Should the breach be confirmed, the team could not only be fined, but potentially receive a devastating points deduction that could once again thrust the Toffees into a relegation crisis.

Everton returns from the international break on Sunday with a date against Arsenal at Goodison Park.