Everton wastes slew of chances and loses to Fulham in Premier League opener

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton paid the price for a slew of missed chances by conceding in the 73rd minute to Bobby De Cordova-Reid in a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in the teams' Premier League opener on Saturday.

A new campaign brought new hope for Everton, which has fought to avoid relegation in recent seasons. But for all the improvements that manager Sean Dyche has made over the summer, it appears he has not yet solved Everton's problems in front of goal.

De Cordova-Reid tapped in at the far post after Andreas Pereira slid in to get a cross over to the winger.

Everton — the Premier League’s lowest scorer last season — was again without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and generated twice as many shots (19-9) as the visitors.

Michael Keane’s first-half goal for Everton was disallowed as the center back turned the ball into an empty net and celebrated almost apologetically before referee Stuart Attwell, having initially not blown, ruled there had been an infringement in the collision between goalkeeper Bernd Leno and James Tarkowski.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic started on the bench after ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

American defender Tim Ream started in his first competitive match for Fulham since breaking his right arm on April 30 against Manchester City.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer