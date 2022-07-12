The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Evgeni Malkin on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal will run through the 2025-26 season and carry an average-annual value of $6.1 million.

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history," said Hextall. "His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh."

The 35-year-old scored 20 goals and had 42 points in 41 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He had three goals and six points in seven playoff games as the Pengions were eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers.

Drafted second overall by Pittsburgh at the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017). A seven-time All-Star, he has won the Calder Trophy (2007), Conn Smythe Trophy (2009), Art Ross Trophy (2009, 2012), Hart Trophy (2012) and Ted Lindsay Award (2012).

Internationally, he has won gold twice at the world championships for Russia (2012, 2014), including best forward and tournament MVP in 2012.

He is coming off an eight-year, $76 million contract with an average annual value of $9.5 million.

The Magnitogorsk, Russia native has 444 goals and 1,146 points in 981 career NHL games. In 117 playoff games, he has 67 goals and 180 points.

