Forward Evgeny Svechnikov and the San Jose Sharks have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Svechnikov's agent, Dan Milstein of Gold Star Sports.

Svechnikov, 25, was selected 19th overall in the 2015 National Hockey League draft by the Detroit Red Wings. The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, native spent four seasons with the Red Wings (2016-21) before signing a two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021 as a free agent. 

During that 2021 season, Svechnikov skated in 72 games for the Jets, recording seven goals and 19 points. 

Svechnikov has registered 31 points in 113 career NHL games. 