Forward Evgeny Svechnikov and the San Jose Sharks have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Svechnikov's agent, Dan Milstein of Gold Star Sports.

Evgeny Svechnikov agreed to terms on one year contract with San Jose Sharks! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/wocx5Gk97Z — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) September 3, 2022

Svechnikov, 25, was selected 19th overall in the 2015 National Hockey League draft by the Detroit Red Wings. The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, native spent four seasons with the Red Wings (2016-21) before signing a two-way contract with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021 as a free agent.

During that 2021 season, Svechnikov skated in 72 games for the Jets, recording seven goals and 19 points.

Svechnikov has registered 31 points in 113 career NHL games.