After spending last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche, Denis Malgin is headed to Switzerland.

Malgin, who did not receive a qualifying offer from the Avalanche last month, signed with the Zurich Lions on Tuesday.

Malgin was traded to the Avalanche in December, with the Maple Leafs receiving Dryden Hunt back in the deal.

The 26-year-old forward had 13 goals and 21 points in 65 games between the two teams. He went without a point in seven playoff games with the Avalanche.

Malgin had spent the previous two seasons playing in Switzerland's A-League, posting 21 goals and 52 points in 48 games with Zurich in 2021-22.

A fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2015, Malgin has 41 goals and 81 points in 257 career games.