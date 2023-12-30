Forward Matthew Savoie and goaltender Mathis Rousseau were absent from Team Canada's practice on Saturday, TSN's Mark Masters reports, and forward Jagger Firkus has been added to the roster, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

Savoie, 18, logged 16:28 of ice time in Canada's 2-0 loss to Sweden in their Group A matchup on Friday.

The Wenatchee Wild forward has not recorded a point thus far in the tournament.

"A little bit of rest, a little bit of maintenance & we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow," said Team Canada head coach Alan Letang on Savoie.

Firkus was added to the 25-man roster shortly after the news broke regarding Savoie's maintenance day. The second-round selection of the Seattle Kraken attended Canada's selection camp earlier this month, but was cut from the final roster shortly after.

The Alberta native has registered 59 points this season in 32 games played for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors this season.

Firkus will look to make an immediate impact in his first opportunity to represent his country at the international level.

Rousseau is coming off a 22-save performance against the Swedes and suffered his first loss of the tournament.

The 19-year-old Halifax Moosehead has played in three games and is tied with Swiss goaltender Alessio Beglieri for the second best save percentage in the tournament with a .944 mark.

Rousseau sits third in goals against average with 1.33 and is poised to get the nod again Sunday as Letang said, "I don’t think he’s been extremely overworked and peppered, he’s made some huge saves when he’s needed to and we’ll run him again."

No surprise that Mathis Rousseau starts again for Team 🇨🇦 on Sunday



Alan Letang: "I don’t think he’s been extremely overworked & peppered, he’s made some huge saves when he’s needed to & we’ll run him again"@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2023

Masters also shared Team Canada's lines.

Team 🇨🇦 practice lines



Minten - Celebrini - Dumais

Geekie - Poitras - Yager

Cowan - Beck - Danielson

Rehkopf - Allard - Wood



Mateychuk - Lamoureux

Furlong - Warren

Donovan - Bonk

Nelson



St-Hilaire

Ratzlaff



Absent: Savoie, Rousseau @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2023

