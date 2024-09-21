SINGAPORE (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen gave only brief answers at a news conference on Saturday in an apparent protest against series governing body the FIA for punishing him for swearing.

Verstappen appeared at the FIA's news conference for the top three in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying — he finished second — but was reluctant to speak.

On Friday, Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” at the FIA's discretion for using an expletive to describe his car in another FIA news conference the day before.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has signaled he wants to cut down on swearing in F1, setting up the governing body's latest disagreement with drivers.

After a brief statement that he was happy with second place in qualifying and thanked his Red Bull team, Verstappen kept his answers to a minimum and said he risked being fined if he said more.

What had the team changed on his car? “A lot.” Was he confident ahead of Sunday's race? “Maybe.” What about starting alongside title rival Lando Norris on the grid? “I will find out tomorrow.”

As the event's host struggled to get a response to his questions, the Dutch driver clarified: “This is not towards you, don’t worry. I don’t want to upset you.”

Verstappen's silence was confined to the FIA news conference. He earlier answered questions on TV from the pit lane and invited reporters to question him outside of the news conference room.

Asked how long he'd refuse to give answers in FIA events, he said: "I’m answering, just not a lot. Problem with my voice."

Verstappen was supported by Norris and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has voiced his own concerns over Ben Sulayem's stance.

After joking that Verstappen deserved his punishment for “foul language”, Norris said: “It’s pretty unfair. I don’t agree with any of it.”

Hamilton said: “It’s a bit of a joke, to be honest. This is the pinnacle of the sport. Mistakes are made.” Hamilton also seemed to suggest Verstappen should avoid the work mandated by the earlier ruling. “I certainly wouldn’t be doing it. And I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

Hamilton, F1's only Black driver, earlier objected to Ben Sulayem's statement that F1 should not resemble “rap music," which the FIA president made while explaining his objections to swearing in an interview with the motorsport.com website this week. Hamilton said Ben Sulayem's language was “stereotypical” and had a “racial element.”

