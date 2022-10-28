Nearly two weeks of fantasy hoops are in the books, and the sample size of players is growing. Even still, on the surface, four or five games isn't enough of a body of work to make any true declarations on a player. This is where you may want to read between the lines in determining what a guy's season outlook may be. Here are five players you may want to consider selling high, holding or buying low on.

SF, PF: Andrew Wiggins, Warriors

My qualitative thought is that Wiggins has truly turned a corner in his career, coming off a championship with the Warriors where he was arguably their second-most important player in the NBA Finals. He's comfortable with his role and just signed a four-year, $109 million extension to remain in the Bay. Wiggins isn't forcing his game, and is happy to do what Golden State needs him to do: score in a secondary role, rebound and play defence. The numbers align with my observation: 20.2 points on 49.4 per cent shooting, 2.4 triples, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Do I expect him to hold his value as a top-15 player? No, but I don't feel the way he's playing is unsustainable.

Verdict: Hold

PG: Jamal Murray, Nuggets

It's been a rough start for Murray as he works his way back from a torn ACL: 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists on ghastly shooting percentages (38.5 per cent from the floor, 26.3 per cent from three and 57.1 per cent from the line). He's also seeing a cap on his minutes of under 30 per game, so this is a frustrating start for his owners. His stock is at rock bottom, but I anticipate his shooting splits to rise along with his minutes. Murray is too good of a player to be ranked 264th. Patience is required if you own him, and if you don't, try picking him up at a bargain.

Verdict: Buy Low

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, Pistons



I have been feeling the wrath of Bogdanovic this week in a matchup. Bojan is scorching, averaging 29.0 points and 5.0 triples in the last two games, but the question is, how much higher can he really go than this? I don't think he can. Aside from the gaudy points and threes, the cupboard is pretty bare in terms of what he's offering you. He's recorded only one steal this season and nothing substantial in terms of blocks or assists. His 53.3 per cent from the field will taper off, and once that happens, he'll resemble more of the fringe top-100 player he's usually been.

Verdict: Sell high

C: Ivica Zubac, Clippers

As an owner of a couple of Zubac shares, the early returns have been robust. 13 boards and nearly three blocks a night from a big man? Yes please. Unfortunately, the reality is that Zu's production has been the by-product of a messy Clippers rotation that`s seen Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. all miss games so far. This has spiked his minutes into the 30-minute range per night, significantly higher than the 20ish minutes he should be consistently seeing this season. However, he will remain effective and is the only true centre on the roster, so he will continue to contribute even when his minutes take a hit.

Verdict: Hold unless it's a great offer.

SF, PF: Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Markkanen has been an early stud on a Jazz team that's pulled off a few upset wins already over the Timberwolves, Nuggets and Pelicans. At age 25, Markkanen is on his 3rd NBA team, and he may have potentially found a home that will allow him to live up to his potential. The 20+ points a night is sustainable, and he's going to have every opportunity to produce when he's on the court, but I do worry about his injury history. Markkanen hasn't played more than 61 games in a season, and he's battled an assortment of physical issues throughout his career. My fear is compounded by the fact that the Jazz want to tank for lottery balls, so if he's battling anything, my guess is they will lean towards sitting him, especially in the spring.

Verdict: Sell high if the offer is right