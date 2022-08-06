NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar’s long-range shot and Callum Wilson’s late goal ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the English Premier League ended in a 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

Schar thumped a 58th-minute strike past goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to cap a dominant display from the hosts at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle had to wait until December and their 15th game for a first league win last season, but coach Eddie Howe collected three points in the opener this time to increase the level of optimism among an expectant crowd of 52,245.

Forest, playing in the top flight after an absence of 23 years, was pegged back for most of the game as Newcastle created a slew of chances in the first half. But it took until the 58th to break the deadlock, when Schar drove forward toward the right edge of the penalty area and blasted the ball into the top of the net.

The second came in the 78th when Allan Saint-Maximin slid the ball into Joelinton’s run and when he crossed low, Wilson flicked expertly across the helpless Henderson to find the back of the net.

