FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Championship Sunday

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side, total and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Commanders +6.5

Most Popular Total: Commanders at Eagles over 47.5

Most Popular Prop: Jayden Daniels over 223.5

Most Popular TD Prop: Saquon Barkley -240

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Saquon Barkley over 125.5 rushing yards

The first bet I placed for Championship Sunday certainly won't be the last, but give me Barkley over 125.5 rushing yards here. He averaged 148.0 rushing yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in two regular-season meetings against the Commanders. He just went for 232 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now he'll face a Washington defence that just allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for 105 rushing yards and two scores on only 14 carries. For perspective, Saquon should get 25+ carries in the winter weather conditions in Philadelphia. I'll take Barkley over 125.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Connor Ford: Dawson Knox Over 1.5 Receptions (-114)

When you think of the Bills’ offence, Dawson Knox certainly isn’t the first player that comes to mind. However, I think he’s set up nicely to make a couple big catches in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The Chiefs have allowed the most yards and second-most receptions to the tight end position this season. Knox had arguably his best game of the season when he played the Chiefs in Week 11, recording 40 yards on a season-high four receptions and six targets. Knox has also recorded 2+ receptions in six of his seven career games against KC, so he’s had success in this matchup in the past.

Dalton Kincaid is still the number one tight end on the Bills, although Knox has actually played more snaps over the last six weeks. He might be blocking more than he’s running routes but it’s certainly a good sign to see that he’s been on the field. I’ll lock in Knox over 1.5 receptions as my Best Bet for Championship Sunday.

Drew Morrison: Kareem Hunt Over 35.5 Rushing Yards

He’s second on the depth chart, but he scored the Chiefs first touchdown in last week’s divisional round win over the Texans. Hunt took the ball, hurdled a defender and skipped into the endzone with an ease that looked like it pissed him off. I can only speculate but it appeared as though Hunt wanted contact; like he was eager to run over someone. It counted for just one of his 44 yards but showed the kind of power and explosiveness KC’s running game was lacking until he entered the game. It’s easy to understand why, but it’s obvious that Isiah Pacheco hasn’t been the same since returning from a broken leg suffered in week 2. If the Chiefs are going to overcome their sub-par pass protection, they’re going to have to run the ball, even if they’re coming from behind. I believe the workload will reflect what is obvious on the screen. Kareen Hunt is the Chiefs best running back heading into the AFC Championship.

Luke Bellus: A.J. Brown Under 66.5 Receiving Yards

In the playoffs all that matters is winning. Just ask Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown

“I know people care about numbers, but right now none of that matters."

That’s what Brown said this week to the media this week after registering just three catches for a total of 24 yards through two games of the postseason.

As Dom pointed out earlier in the article, winter weather is once again expected as the Eagles host the Washington Commanders, something that should lead to Philly leaning on their star running back more than their pass-catching playmakers.

FanDuel has set the rushing attempts over/under at 24.5 for Barkley on Sunday. In seven games this season where Barkley has gone over this number Brown has logged more than 66.5 yards three times, with the one of those coming in Week 1 thanks to his longest reception of the year, a 67-year yard touchdown.

Brown also doesn’t seem to be playing at 100 per cent, dating back to a reported knee injury he was “managing” that saw him miss practice the Thursday before wildcard weekend when he went on to read as many books on the sideline as receptions he had in the game (1).

At this time of year everyone is banged up, but I believe Brown is playing through something worse than we’re being led to believe.

Also, Jalen Hurts has not thrown for more than 155 yards in any of his four playoff wins, and Brown has gone over this number in just one of the five playoff games he’s played with the Eagles.

I think Philly wins the game, but I don’t see Swole Batman playing the hero this week.