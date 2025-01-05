FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Sunday Night Football

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This week we have turned our focus to the biggest game of the year between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings as the two NFC North teams clash with the winner clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the loser will play next week on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Here are the four most popular props on FanDuel for Lions-Vikings.

Most Popular Prop: Jared Goff over 1.5 TD passes

Most Popular Anytime TD: Jamyr Gibbs -270

Most Popular Side: Lions -3

Most Popular Total: Over 57.5

Domenic Padula: Jalen Nailor over 15.5 receiving

I jumped on Nailor over 12.5 receiving and 1.5 receptions earlier this week. I'd still play the over again at the current number 15.5. Nailor provided a spark with 5-81-1 against the Packers last week, which included a 31-yard catch. He went for 4-76 on 5 targets in the first meeting against Detroit. With the Lions defence reeling and already having to deal with Jefferson, Addison, and Hockenson, Sam Darnold should be able to find Nailor for 16 or more yards in this massive NFC North showdown.\

Connor Ford: Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 6.5 Receptions

This might seem like an obvious play, but sometimes not overthinking it can be the best approach to take. With the stakes high as ever on Sunday night, I expect Jared Goff to stick with what he knows – and he definitely knows how to get the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

We already know St. Brown is one of the most elite target earners in the NFL. He has a 27.4% target share this season, while his catch rate (80.7%) ranks 3rd among players with at least 75 targets. Goff is averaging 41.5 pass attempts per game over the last four weeks, so volume is the least of our worries.

The Vikings have allowed the most receptions to wide receivers this season, so the matchup is certainly there. In fact, St. Brown has recorded at least seven receptions in five of his seven career games against Minnesota, so this is a matchup he’s historically thrived in. I’ll lock in Brown over 6.5 receptions as my leg of the SGP.

Drew Morrison: T.J. Hockenson 40 + Receiving Yards (-180)

It was just over a year ago that TJ Hockenson’s knee took the brunt of a hit from Kerby Joseph at the end of a big play on Christmas Eve. It was the fourth catch of the day for the former Lion but it was his last in the NFL until week 9 this season. He had 58 yards before the injury, and six catches for 77 yards in his only other game against Detroit the year before. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but his biggest games this season have all been against the NFC North. He’s coming off a five-catch, 68-yard performance against the Packers last week, and he had 12 total catches for 166 yards in two games against the Bears this season. But the biggest reason to like the Vikings' tight end is because their wide receivers are so scary. Justin Jefferson is the best in the game, and Jordan Addison has become a problem on his own merit. The Lions' biggest weakness is at cornerback. They must have a plan for both guys, which could leave Hockenson all alone in the middle of the field. I like the OVER 47.5 receiving yards but we’ll safely take 40+ for the parlay. One more thing: GO LIONS!

Luke Bellus: Tim Patrick Over 15.5 Receiving Yards

After two games without a catch, it’s time to load up on Tim Patrick props again.

This season, the wideout’s home/road splits have been night and day.

On the road, Patrick was targeted just 13 times in eight games, going over 15.5 receiving yards three times.

At home, he has been targeted 29 times in seven games, going over this number five times.

Meanwhile, the Vikings enter this game allowing the third most receiving yards per game to wide receivers.

They have also had three or more wideouts log at least 16 receiving yards in six of their last seven games.

Tonight’s game feels like the ultimate shootout. Everyone eats, including Tim Patrick.