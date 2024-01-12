FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Domenic Padula: Amari Cooper 4+ Receptions + Browns +5.5

Amari Cooper averaged 6.3 receptions for 121.3 yards on 10.5 targets with Joe Flacco at quarterback this season.

That includes 11 receptions for 265 yards on 15 targets in a win over the Texans. Cooper hasn't played since, as the Browns were careful to rest him and make sure he is ready for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Flacco averaged 323.2 passing yards while going 4-1 as Cleveland's starting QB.

The Browns have flipped from a small underdog to a small favourite in this one. I can combined Cooper 4+ receptions and Browns +5.5 on the alt spread as a Same Game Parlay at -140 odds. I'll lock in that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Eric Cohen: Jerome Ford over 42.5 rushing yards

When these 2 teams met Week 16 the Browns put up 36 points thanks to Joe Flacco throwing for 368 yards and Amari Cooper going off for 265 receiving yards. Now Cooper got hurt in this game and did not play the rest of the regular season. Kevin Stefanski is a very smart coach and he isn’t going to have the same game plan in the rematch between these 2 teams. I look for the Browns to take advantage of a Texans team that has struggled stopping the run. Despite the fact Flacco has been really good, no way Stefanski will allow the 38 yard old quarterback to cost the team the game.

In that Week 17 Browns win Jerome Ford carried the ball 15 times. While he scored a touchdown, he didn’t break a run and stayed under his rushing total. I am pretty confident that if Ford gets another 15 carries he will break at least one run and get over this low number. Last week Jonathan Taylor ripped apart the Texans run defence for 188 yards!! Obviously Ford doesn’t have Taylor’s skills but in a game that is expected to be very competitive based on the point spread look for the Browns to run the ball throughout the game. Ford goes over 42.5 rushing yards!!

Evan Render: Miami Dolphins +4.5

I’ve been leaning this way ever since the middle of this current week when Kansas City money started flowing in. Miami originally opened as a 2.5 point underdog at FanDuel, which I wanted no part of for a variety of reasons. Now you’re giving me 4.5 points with a run game that’s very good against a team that has trouble winning by margin? Sign me up!

The weather is of course the biggest factor here, effecting BOTH teams, specifically in the passing game. If you think Kansas City’s receivers had trouble catching balls in October, how will they fare in -30 in January? I think the Dolphins keep this close at minimum, in a game that should be condensed due to the aforementioned weather situation.

I simply can’t get behind Kansas City at this number.

Give me Miami +4.5 as my best bet for WC weekend.

Connor Ford: Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+165)

It’s no secret that the Cowboys have struggled on the road this season. It’s also no secret that they’ve been a juggernaut at home.

Dallas led the NFL in the regular season averaging 37.4 points per game at AT&T Stadium. I expect them to score fairly easily against a soft Packers defence on Sunday, with Jake Ferguson being a big part of the game plan.

Ferguson has quickly become one of Dak Prescott’s favourite targets. He led all tight ends with 25 targets in the red zone this season. Four of his five touchdowns this year have come at home, so he should have a good shot at finding the end zone in what projects to be a high scoring affair.

Ferguson hasn’t scored a touchdown in five straight games but this might be the perfect matchup to end the drought. The Packers have allowed the third-most receiving touchdowns to the tight end position. With all signs pointing to a big game from Ferguson, I’ll take him to score a touchdown as my FanDuel best bet.

Christian Marin: Rashee Rice over 5.5 receptions (-158)

Rashee Rice was targeted 41 times over the first nine weeks of the NFL season, but from Week 11 to Week 17 he averaged 8.7 targets per game with 61 total targets over the final seven games he played in - which was 12 more than Travis Kelce’s 49 targets over that span.

The rookie receiver caught six or more passes in five of his final six games of the season - he finished with five in the game he went under - and saw double-digit targets in three of those games.

It feels like Rice, Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco are the only three players Patrick Mahomes trusts in the passing game right now - and rightfully so - which is why I’m expecting Rice to end up with at least six catches in his first career NFL playoff game.

Chris Brieda: Kyren Williams under 82.5 rushing yards

There’s only one man who has gone over this number all season against the Detroit Lions run defence, and that’s Justin Fields. He ran for 104 against Detroit in Week 11.

That’s right, not a single running back has gone over 82.5 rushing yards against the Lions this year.

I also believe the Los Angeles Rams main plan of attack in the Wild Card round is through the passing game. Kyren will likely get his touches, but the Lions have only allowed 3.7 yards per carry this season. That’s good for third in the entire NFL.

Even if Kyren gets around 20 carries, I trust this Lions run defence. Detroit will also have both Alim McNeill and James Houston back from injury to to bolster the defensive line.

Once again, under 82.5 rushing yards for starting RBs against the Lions is 17-0 this season heading into Super Wild Card weekend.

Drew Morrison: Stefon Diggs over 4.5 receptions

"Hey! Don't force it, but this next drive, put the dagger in 'em," This is when a good team shows they're a good team."

That was Stefon Diggs pumping up Josh Allen on the sideline during last week’s win over the Dolphins.

Diggs had 7 catches in the AFC East clinching victory, his highest total since October. It’s been an underwhelming season for Diggs, by his standards. An outburst is coming. I expect his play will do the talking.

Luke Bellus: Demarcus Robinson 40+ receiving yards

With weather and wind affecting a few games this week I wanted to target a closed roof game for my best bet this week.

And I love this Demarcus Robinson prop.

Robinson has emerged as a impact player on this Rams offence after taking the first 11 weeks of the season to get up to speed with the offence.

Since Week 11, Robinson is third on the team in targets and has taken over the roll of TuTu Atwell.

Atwell had 32 catches in the team's opening 10 games, Robinson had just one. Since then Atwell has just seven receptions while Robinson has 25.

Robinson has cleared this number in seven of his last eight games, and Sunday night I expect a lot of yards gained through the air by this offence.

This year, the Lions allowed 181.24 yards per game to wide receivers, the third-highest total in the league.

So while I expect Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to have good night's, I also won't be surprised when Robinson is making an impact.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +10493* and $10 would pay $1049.29 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.