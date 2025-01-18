FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for the Divisional Round

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Chiefs ML (87.5% of the bets)

Most Popular Total: Texans/Chiefs over 41.5

Most Popular Prop: Jayden Daniels over 1.5 TD passes

Most Popular Anytime TD Props: Jahmyr Gibbs

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay

Domenic Padula: SGP -110: Chiefs ML | Kelce 25+ receiving | Hollywood 25+ receiving

As was the case last week, the numbers for my favourite bets that I locked in earlier in the week have already moved substantially, which leaves me in a tough spot. I won’t give out a stale bet. I also don’t want to add something I don’t believe deserves a best bet title. So I’ll go with this builder SGP for anybody who is looking for something to add to their Divisional Round card. I bet Kelce over 5.5 receptions earlier in the week. I also played Hollywood Brown over 36.5 receiving yards. The Chiefs are my Super Bowl pick and my favourite bet to advance this week. Give me a builder SGP with the Chiefs to win, Kelce 25+ yards and Hollywood 25+ yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for the Divisional Round.

Connor Ford: Saquon Barkley Over 21.5 Rush Attempts (-120)

You dance with the one who brought you. Saquon Barkley has been the driving force of the Eagles offence all season and I expect another big workload for him against the Rams on Sunday.

When you have an offensive weapon as explosive as Barkley at your disposable, you use them. Even at the expense of A.J. Brown. Barkley has gone over 21.5 rush attempts in six of his last eight games, while averaging 141.6 rushing yards per game during that span. If you’re Philadelphia, why would you stop giving this guy the ball?

Meanwhile, the Rams defence has allowed the 6th most rushing yards in the league this season, while also allowing 4.6 YPC. Barkley had 255 rushing yards on 26 attempts when he played LA in Week 12, so we’ve already seen him crush this matchup. With potential for snowy conditions in this game, expect the Eagles to lean heavily on Barkley in their biggest game of the season so far.

Drew Morrison: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 83.5 Rushing Yards

The Lions 2nd year back has put the league on notice since David Montgomery’s knee injury. He’s had over 150 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games with six total touchdowns, all wins.

With Montgomery back in the mix this week, the assumption is that he will cut into the expanded role Gibbs has enjoyed over the last month. Practice reports suggest that Monty looks and feels great heading into the divisional round, but it was just over a month ago that he was supposed to require season-ending knee surgery. Even if he’s 100 percent, it’s hard to ignore the elite production that comes with giving Gibbs the ball. The Commanders were 30TH in the NFL against the run this season, allowing over 137 yards a game on the ground. Monty will get his touches, but not enough to keep Gibbs from being the featured part of the offence. If you think the Lions will roll, then Gibbs is likely going over a hundred. But if you believe that the Commanders can keep it close, then Gibbs’ receiving yards prop (o/u 24.5) should be also appealing. He hasn’t had fewer than four catches and 30 yards in five straight games, which dates back to before Montgomery went out.

Luke Bellus: Nico Collins Under 82.5 Receiving Yards

The best teams in the this league make their opponents try to beat them without their best option. And for the Kansas City Chiefs, that means shutting down Nico Collins this week and forcing C.J. Stroud to try and win in Arrowhead throwing to his third and fourth best pass catchers.

This season only five wide receivers have had 83 or more yards against the Chiefs, with one of those coming in Week 18 when the team was resting starters against a hungry Denver Broncos.

When these two teams met earlier this year Collins had seven catches for 60 yards so we have already seen this unit find a way to keep him quiet once, and now they don’t have to worry about Tank Dell going for six catches and 98 yards alongside him.

Another reason I like this Collins under is I expect a low-scoring game with the Chiefs having long sustained scoring drives, while Houston will also be looking to shorten the game to keep Mahomes off the field as much as possible.

We saw against the Chargers that Houston struggled to run the ball but stayed on schedule with short throws to the middle of the field leading to season high eight targets for Canadian John Metchie.

If they stick with that strategy again I could see Collins finding his way to seven or more catches, which is why I’m going with the under on yards and not receptions because the Chiefs should find a way to bottle up Collins in space and avoid any big home run plays from the 25-year-old.