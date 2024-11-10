FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 10

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Falcons -3.5 at Saints

Most Popular Total: Broncos/Chiefs over 43.5

Most Popular Prop: Malik Nabers over 70.5 receiving yards

Most Popular TD Bet: Justin Jefferson +100

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: SGP: Saquon Barkley 70+ Rushing Yards + Philadelphia Eagles win

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 100+ yards in three straight games. Now he gets to face a Cowboys defence that has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season. The Eagles have lost each of their last six games in Dallas, but with Dak Prescott sidelined and CeeDee Lamb banged up, this will be the perfect opportunity for Philadelphia to end that drought. Barkley has never beat the Cowboys before. He's also never played them in an Eagles jersey. I'll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Barkley 70+ rushing yards and Philly to win outright as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Connor Ford: Aaron Jones Over 20.5 Receiving Yards

The Vikings are set to face the Jaguars in Week 10 and it’s the perfect matchup to target Aaron Jones’ receiving yards prop. Jacksonville has allowed the 3rd most receptions and 4th most receiving yards to the running back position this season. They’ve also allowed 6.78 yards per target to running backs – the 10th worst mark in the NFL.

Jones has been extremely active as a receiver out of the backfield. Among running backs that have run at least 100 routes this season, Jones ranks 5th with a 13.7% target share and a 1.76 yards per route run. It’s clear that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Jones was held to just 18 receiving yards last week against the Colts. Prior to that, he had gone over 20.5 receiving yards in six straight games, averaging 35.3 yards per game during that span. Expect him to see plenty of opportunities against a Jags defence that is one of the worst in the NFL.

Drew Morrison: Christian Mccaffrey Over 13.5 1st Quarter Rushing Yards

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is making his season debut week 10 in Tampa. The Niners haven’t been the same without him. Last year’s NFC champions are on the outside of the playoff picture at 4-and-4 coming out of their bye. The offence needs its utility tool. McCaffrey had over two thousand yards from scrimmage and was the league’s rushing yards leader on the second ranked offence in the NFL a year ago. He’s good is my point. Coach Kyle Shanahan said ‘he’s been awesome’ in his return to practice. But even if he’s on a snap count, I expect the first quarter to be a regular work day for CMC.

Luke Bellus: Will Levis to throw an interception -164

Will Levis has started five games in 2024. He has thrown an interception in all five of them.

The Los Angeles Chargers have played eight games this year. They have forced an interception in seven of them.

With the Chargers seven-point favourites we can expect to see the Titans trailing in this game, putting the ball in Levis' hands more than it probably should.

Los Angeles also enters the week as one of the ten best run defences in the league, another factor that should lead to Levis throwing more in this contest.