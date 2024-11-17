FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 11

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most popular anytime TD: Derrick Henry -175

Most popular side: Lions ML

Most popular prop: Lamar Jackson over 237.5 passing yards

Most popular total: Chiefs/Bills over 46.5

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: George Pickens over 65.5 receiving yards

As I wrote about earlier this week, George Pickens has registered at least 74 receiving yards in all three games with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Now he faces a Baltimore defence that has allowed a league-high 199.2 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers this season. Ja’Marr Chase just went for 264 yards and three touchdowns against this Ravens secondary. If Pickens can get me a quarter of that production, then this bet will cash. I'll take Pickens up to 70+ receiving yards on Sunday.

Connor Ford: Bijan Robinson 25+ Receiving Yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson is finally showing people why the Falcons drafted him with the 8th overall pick in 2023. Over the last four weeks, he ranks T-6th in yards per route run (1.95) and 3rd in team target share (18.4%) among running backs that have run at least 50 routes.

While the Broncos have a solid defence, they’ve been particularly vulnerable to running backs in the passing game. Denver has allowed the 5th most yards and receptions to the position this season and I expect the Falcons to exploit that weakness. Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine combined for over 100 receiving yards against Denver last week, while Derrick Henry and Justice Hill had 70 combined receiving yards the week prior.

Robinson has recorded at least 25 receiving yards in four straight games. Look for the explosive playmaker to extend that streak to five games in a great matchup.

Drew Morrison: David Montgomery Over 54.5 Rushing Yards

Back to Basics. The Lions backfield is about to have a day against the Jaguars at home. Detroit got away with one on Sunday Night Football. As a result, the offence will be looking to ‘get right’ after Jared Goff threw five interceptions, even though some of them can be blamed on bad luck. Look for the lions to run the ball a lot, especially after accumulating what I expect to be a large lead. Monty was held to 31 yards against the Texans stout run defence as he repeatedly earned the tough yards up the middle. Those interior yards will be easier to come by against the Jags who give up almost 130 ground yards a game.

Luke Bellus: Nick Chubb Over 66.5 Rushing Yards

It's been one month since Nick Chubb returned for a devastating ACL injury and it's time he has a breakout game.

Chubb has been out snapped by Jerome Ford in two of his three games since returning, but has at least 11 rushing attempts all three of them and 15 or more in two.

Entering this week the New Orleans Saints are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs, including 113.3 rushing yards against per game.

With the Browns fresh off a bye, and Jameis Winston's return to New Orleans stealing most of the spotlight around this game I believe Chubb is flying under the radar ahead of a his best matchup of the year.

I'll be laddering him up to 100 yards and playing Chubb to score twice, but for my best bet and the parlay let's stick with over 66.5 rushing yards.