FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 12

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Chiefs Moneyline -700

Most Popular Total: Lions at Colts over 50.5

Most Popular Anytime TD: David Montgomery -175

Most Popular Prop: Cooper Rush over 0.5 TD passes -186



Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: SGP Irving 40+ rushing & Bucs ML -120

Bucky Irving is coming off another impressive performance in which he averaged 5.6 yards per carry rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the 49ers.

Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider the Bucs trailed for the majority of that game.

Fresh off a bye, Tampa Bay’s rookie running back should be in line for another big game against a defence that has allowed the fifth-most running back rushing yards per game (116.6) in the NFL this season.

The Bucs have lost four in a row and now face Tommy DeVito and the Giants in a must-win game.

Tampa Bay is up to -5.5 -120 at FanDuel.

I’ll take Irving 40+ rushing yards and the Bucs to win on a FanDuel Same Game Parlay at -120 odds.

Connor Ford: Jaylen Waddle Over 38.5 Receiving Yards

This line immediately jumped out to me as I was searching for my Week 12 best bet. It’s not often that you’ll find one the most talented wide receivers in the league with a receiving yards prop this low.

Make no mistake, Waddle is having a down season by his standards – mostly because Tua Tagovailoa was forced to miss a big chunk of the season. Waddle’s production has still been underwhelming over the last few weeks despite Tua returning, but he draws a great matchup against the Patriots this week.

New England has allowed the 6th most receiving yards to the wide receiver position this season. They’ve also allowed 8.39 yards per target, which ranks bottom ten in the league. In seven career games against the Patriots, Waddle has only failed to go over 38.5 receiving yards once. He’s also gone over that mark in 17 of his last 20 home games – while still averaging 36 yards in the three games that he went under. Look for the explosive playmaker to get back to his productive ways this week.

Drew Morrison: Courtland Sutton Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

I’ll start by saying that I also like the OVER on his 4.5 receptions. There’s a lot to like about Courtland Sutton, starting with his name. His size is impressive, and so is his consistency. His quarterback and his team are finally getting some well-deserved recognition. But Sutton is still flying a little under the Rocky Mountain radar. In his last four games, Sutton has had no less than six catches and 70 yards. Bo Nix is targeting him a team-high nine and a half times per game over that stretch. Since week 8, Sutton leads the NFL in 25+ yard receptions with five. He’s third in receiving yards and fifth in total catches. His advanced stats are also shining. Sutton is top 10 in contested catches, expected yards per catch and firs -down receptions. The Raiders defence isn’t as bad as one might think, so Denver will have to throw the ball at least a little bit. On the road against a division opponent, it should be another busy day for the Broncos leading receiver.

Luke Bellus: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -5.5 vs. New York Giants

I will team up with Dom and lay the number with he Bucs.

As we approach the start of this game, the vibes around these two teams couldn’t be more opposite.

New York Giants are getting worse and worse.

Daniel Jones has been released, and reports have surfaced that the team is “disappointed” to see Tommy DeVito take over at quarterback while Drew Lock remains QB2 on the depth chart.

Meanwhile, the Bucs enter this game fresh off a bye and get star wideout Mike Evans back in the mix.

For the article, I’ll take Tampa Bay -5.5.

But I’ll be laddering the Bucs on Sunday, playing -13.5, -20.5 and -31.5 as well.