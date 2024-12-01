FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 13

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Seahawks -1.5 at Jets

Most Popular Total: Cardinals at Vikings over 44.5

Most Popular Anytime TD: Saquon Barkley -170

Most Popular Prop: Saquon Barkley over 86.5 rushing

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: SGP -118: A.J. Brown 60+ receiving | Saquon Barkley 2+ receptions

Saquon Barkley has been the biggest star in Philly this season.

I expect that continues on Sunday when the top two choices to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year go head-to-head when the Eagles play the Ravens.

The Ravens have been a pass funnel defence all season, allowing only 60.5 running back rushing yards per game.

I don’t expect them to shut down Barkley, but I do think we see the Eagles’ star running back involved in the passing game a little more.

Baltimore has allowed 45.5 receiving yards on 5.3 receptions per game to opposing running backs – the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Barkley has at least two receptions in all but two games this season.

Those two games were both blowout victories.

I don’t think Philly will blow out Baltimore on Sunday, but I do think Barkley will record at least two receptions.

Meanwhile, Brown has flown under the radar a little bit as the second-most effective weapon in the Eagles offence, but he’s registered at least 65 receiving yards in all but one game this season.

He’s also gone for 80+ receiving yards in all but two games this season.

The Ravens have allowed 185.8 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers – the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Brown should be a safe bet to get me 60 receiving yards.

I’ll take Brown 60+ receiving yards and Barkley 2+ receptions on a Same Game Parlay at -118 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s NFL games.

Drew Morrison: Nico Collins Over 81.5 receiving yards

It was a small sample size, but Nico Collins was establishing himself as one of, if not THE premier receiver in the league when he injured his hamstring in week 5 against the Bills. The 6-foot 4-inch speedster was forced to miss five weeks, but he still scored on that play. Collins led the NFL with over 120 receiving yards a game through his first four starts. He was on a snap count in his return against the Cowboys in week 11, but still took the first play from scrimmage 77 yards to the house before it was called back for a penalty. The Texans struggled in last week’s loss to the Titans, but Collins still went over his total with 5 catches for 92 yards. He is the only player in the NFL averaging over 100 yards receiving yards a game. If not for the injury, his receiving yards prop might be 110.5 by now!

With C.J. Stroud and the Texans offence needing to ‘get right’ in Jacksonville, they’ll no doubt review the game tape from their week 4 win over the Jags at home - when Stroud had a season high 345 yards and his favourite target racked up 12 catches for over 150 yards.

Connor Ford: Chuba Hubbard Over 14.5 Receiving Yards

Chuba Hubbard has been one of the biggest surprises at the running back position this season. The Canadian is having a career year and I expect him to have another productive outing against the Buccaneers this week.

I’ve been targeting running back receiving props against Tampa Bay all year. They’ve allowed the most receptions and second-most yards to the position this season. At least one opposing running back has recorded 24+ receiving yards against the Bucs in six straight weeks.

Hubbard has cleared an 80+ percent snap rate in four of his last six games. His receiving production has been far from consistent, but he still ranks 7th amongst all running backs with 223 routes run this season. He also ranks 12th in target share (12.3%) among RB’s that have run at least 150 routes. Look for him to go over his receiving yards total in a great matchup this week.

Luke Bellus: San Francisco 49ers Under 19.5 points

It's been a good year fading the San Francisco 49ers so why stop now?

Three-time all pro tackle Trent Williams will miss another game after being out last week in the team's 38-10 loss to Green Bay.

Williams has missed three games since the start of 2023 with the 49ers failing to score more than 17 points in all three (17,17,10)

Meanwhile, the Bills are fresh after a week off and are looking to improve to 9-0 under head coach Sean McDermott in the game following their bye week.

In the previous seven years they have allowed 18.7 points per game the week after their bye and teams have gone over this number just three times (17, 17, 11, 17, 21, 21, 27).

San Francisco feels like a team a few weeks away from hitting the eject button on the season, tonight will be another remainder that it's not their year.