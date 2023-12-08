FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 14

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Best Bets Week 14

Domenic Padula: Ja’Marr Chase over 5.5 receptions -170

The Bengals showed us how they plan to win with Jake Browning at quarterback against the Jaguars, when Ja’Marr Chase finished with 11 receptions for 149 yards and a TD on 12 targets. Chase has recorded six or more receptions in all but one of Cincinnati’s wins this season. The Bengals game plan shouldn’t look very different against another AFC South opponent in the Colts this week. With an extra few days to prepare after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, Chase should dominate a suspect Indy secondary and finish with at least six receptions on Sunday.

Eric Cohen: Atlanta Falcons -130 moneyline

As the late, great Rodney Dangerfield would say, when it comes to betting on the NFL I am big on riding with teams that are being disrespected!!

The first place Atlanta Falcons already won in Tampa Bay and now are laying less than a field goal at home against these same Buccaneers? Listen the Falcons aren’t a very good football team but they are better than Tampa Bay and will probably win the NFC South division with a win in this game. Since an ugly 3 game losing streak the dirty birds have bounced back with back-to-back wins and have figured out their offence goes through Bijan Robinson who has averaged just under 19 carries a game over the last 3.

In the first meeting the Falcons rushed for 156 yards against a Buccaneers team that struggled mightily against the run against Carolina last week. The Falcons will control this game and be in control of the awful NFC South Division. Give me the Falcons!!!

Evan Render: Indianapolis Colts-Cincinnati Bengals over 43.5

We’ve seen what this Indianapolis team can do with Minshew Magic at the helm, and we know that the Bengals, with Jake Browning, are at least competent.

So I expect both offences to come to out slinging in this one, especially considering the weather in Cincinnati is looking positive in a week with lots of meteorological doom and gloom across the board.

Minshew has shown an ability to get the ball out and into the hands of his weapons, or at times make plays off-script in order to move up the field.

The same can be said for Jake Browning as he carved up the Jaguars like a Thanksgiving turkey.

This number seems a bit low to me. I would play it all the way up to 45.5.it sits at 43.5 right now at FanDuel, so give me the over as my best bet for Week 14.

Christian Marin: Deebo Samuel over 48.5 receiving yards (-114)

Deebo Samuel made a statement against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and I think he’ll keep that momentum going this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

In five career games against Seattle, Samuel went over this number in four of those games, and the one he fell short in he finished with 44 receiving yards. A few weeks ago he put up 79 yards on seven catches against the Seahawks secondary, and he has totalled 100 or more receiving yards three times against Seattle.

The 49ers receiver has also gone over this number in three straight games, and has topped this total in seven of 10 games this season - but he either left early due to an injury or played through an injury in two of the three games he finished under this total.

He has also had four games this season where his longest catch was 40 yards or more, so if he can do that again this week we should only need three catches from Samuel for him to go over this number.

Connor Ford: Rachaad White Under 58.5 Rushing Yards

It’s no secret that the Buccaneers have struggled to run the ball this season. That’s a trend I expect to continue this weekend against a fairly stout Falcons run defence.

Over the last four weeks, the Falcons have allowed the seventh fewest yards to running backs. For the entire season, their defence has allowed just 3.71 yards per carry to the position, which ranks seventh in the league. It’s simply not a great matchup for the Bucs.

Admittedly, White is coming off his two best rushing performances of the season. However, that was against the Panthers and Colts who are both bottom-ten run defences. When White faced the Falcons in Week 7, he had just 34 yards on 13 carries.

With White’s rushing yards prop set at 58.5, we’re probably getting an inflated number due to White’s recent showings. If the number holds, it will be his second highest rushing yards total of the season. I’ll sell high on White this week in a tough spot against a division rival.

Chris Brieda: Justin Fields o60.5 rushing yards (-114)

I don’t have much to say other than that this is a fantastic matchup for Justin Fields.

The Lions defence has allowed the fifth most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, and my goodness has Fields run absolutely wild in his last three games vs Detroit:

Last season — 13 carries, 147 yards, 2 TD

Last season — 10 carries, 132 yards

This season — 18 carries, 104 yards

Putting up over double his rushing line, unreal.

The potential windy conditions in Chicago this weekend could also encourage teams to keep the ball on the ground.

Fields’ history of destroying the 60.5 number against Detroit is what makes this pick so compelling, and I’ll likely toss a couple shekels on him to go for 100+ as well.

Luke Bellus: Justin Fields Anytime Touchdown +200

Chris just gave you every reason to bet Fields' over this week. Let's find a way to add to that.

Fields has 11 career rushing touchdowns, eight of those have come in a game where he has rushed for 60 or more yards.

Those three games Chris highlighted where the second, third and fourth most rushing yards Fields has had in an NFL game.

I like Dan Campbell, the kinda guy you wanna be in a foxhole with, but Fields torched this team on the ground last year and showed just three weeks ago he can do it again.

He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. That changes on Sunday.

Drew Morrison Philadelphia Eagles +3.5

Riding high on the hog, tall in the saddle, with an extra hitch in their giddy up.. How bout dem Cowboys? Four straight wins scoring an average of 42 points a game. Calf Roping, line dancing, hee hawing good times in Big D.

“you knocked him down, why don’t you try knocking me down now?” - Rocky Balboa to Tommy Gunn (ROCKY V).

Enter the Eagles. who are not only the last team to hand Dallas defeat, they’re the last decent team the Cowboys have faced. Since that win in early November, the Eagles schedule hasn’t been as inviting. They’ve faced the Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers. And, while last week’s loss to San Fran was a spanking, this spread is an overreaction to it.

Coming off a humbling defeat, I like the Eagles to have a hunger in their eye. And there is always the fear that the Cowboys are all Hat and no Cattle.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +9908* and $10 would pay $990.83 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.