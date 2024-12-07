FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 14

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop: Josh Allen over 1.5 TD passes -115

Most Popular Side: Eagles ML -850 over Panthers

Most Popular Anytime TD Bet: Saquon Barkley -290

Most Popular Total: Browns at Steelers over 43.5

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Bucs/Steelers ML Parlay -130

This is the time of the year when the playoff contenders absolutely must capitalize on their matchups against inferior opponents to remain in the hunt. The Buccaneers have been hit hard by injuries this season, but they are tied with the Falcons for the best record in the NFC South with five games to go, and they have an excellent chance to take the outright lead on Sunday. Tampa Bay is now a 6.5-point favourite against the Las Vegas. I’ll trust Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to beat an inferior opponent outright at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Steelers are the AFC North leaders entering Week 14 with a 9-3 record. That’s despite a loss in blizzard conditions in Cleveland a couple of weeks ago. The home team has won six straight head-to-head matchups between these teams. Pittsburgh is 19-1 in their previous 20 home games against the Browns. After a tough loss a couple of weeks ago, I expect the Steelers to bounce back at home on Sunday against a Cleveland side that is on the road for the second week in a row and on short rest. Give me Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh to win outright on a traditional parlay at -130 odds.

Connor Ford: Jerry Jeudy Over 4.5 Receptions (-138)

The Jerry Jeudy breakout has finally arrived and we can thank Jameis Winston for that. Since Winston took over as the Browns starting quarterback in Week 8, he ranks 2nd in the NFL averaging 43.6 pass attempts per game. Only six quarterbacks have more completions during that span.

Jeudy has been the prime beneficiary of a pass-heavy offence under Winston. Since Week 8 he ranks 4th in total routes run (234) and 8th in yards per route run (2.62) among wide receivers. His target share (22.7%) isn’t necessarily eye-popping, but there should be enough volume to go around.

The matchup against the Steelers this week isn’t a smash spot, but Jeudy still managed to record six receptions against Pittsburgh in Week 12 despite the snowy conditions. Jeudy has gone over this line in five straight games and I like that streak to continue this week.

Drew Morrison: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Over 36.5 Receiving Yards

The matchup nobody has been anticipating. It would be easy to skip right past Titans at Jaguars on the slate, except for one interesting line. I’m biting on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. This total is too low. He’s gone over it in five of the last six games. He’s out-gained the Titans number one receiver two of the last three games and Calvin Rdiley’s total is almost 30 yards more than Westbrook-Ikhine’s. The Jags are hardly an intimidating defence, especially in the secondary and while he hasn’t caught more than three balls in any of his last four games, he’s making the most of those targets. With just 20 receptions in his last 8 games, he’s managed 8 touchdowns.

Luke Bellus: Dolphins/Chiefs ML parlay +101

I don’t love the board this week, but I do like these two teams to cover.

Starting with Miami, this team has been playing good ball over the last month if you ignore the cold-weather dud from last week in Green Bay.

Miami’s playoff probability falls to less than two per cent with a loss this week, so I expect a desperate Dolphins team to take care of business against the New York Jets.

Speaking of the Jets, they arrive in Miami likely without their top corner Sauce Gardiner and running back Breece Hall.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are bound to stumble and lose another game, but it won’t be this one.

The Chargers are a fun story, but with wide receiver Ladd McConkey banged up, I’m worried about their ability to move the ball against this Chiefs defence.

McConkey has accounted for 323 of Justin Herbet’s 662 passing yards over the last three weeks. If he has to miss any extended period of the game its bad news bears for the Chargers' offence.

Patrick Mahomes is 34-5 straight up in 39 games against the AFC West.

With Miami fighting desperately for a playoff spot and the Chiefs trying to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, I feel confident rolling the dice on this two-leg parlay in Week 14.