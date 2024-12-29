FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 17

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop: Baker Mayfield over 1.5 TD passes

Most Popular Anytime TD: Saquon Barkley -260

Most Popular Side: Colts -7.5 at Giants

Most Popular Total: Packers at Vikings over 46.5

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Josh Jacobs under 19.5 rush attempts-122

We know that the Packers want to run the football when the playoffs roll around. I’m not sure wearing down their veteran running back Josh Jacobs in Week 17 is the right move for the team with the postseason right around the corner. Jacobs has averaged 18.5 rush attempts for 81.1 rushing yards per game this season. However, he had only 13 carries in Week 16. In the first meeting between these teams, Jacobs registered a season-low nine carries after the Packers fell behind early and played catch-up for the rest of the game. Minnesota’s defence has conceded the fourth-fewest running back rushing yards compared to the most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in the NFL this season. It would make sense if Green Bay attempted to attack the Vikings through the air and saved Jacobs some wear and tear with the playoffs right around the corner. Give me Jacobs under 19.5 rushing attempts.

Connor Ford: Josh Jacobs Over 2.5 Receptions

Josh Jacobs has become the focal point of the Packers offence and I expect him to be busy once again in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Vikings have allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game this season, so it will be tough sledding for Jacobs on the ground. However, he’s been much more involved in the passing game as of late, recording 4 receptions in four of his last six games. We all know how much Brian Flores likes to blitz, so it’s safe to assume there will be a few checkdown opportunities.

Over the last eight weeks, Jacobs ranks 5th in Target Per Route Run Percentage (26.6%) and 2nd in Yards Per Route Run (2.85) among running backs that have run at least 50 routes. That tells me that Green Bay is making a concerted effort to get the ball to their best offensive player. I’ll lock in Jacobs over 2.5 receptions as my best bet for Week 17.

Drew Morrison: Malik Nabers Over 61.5 Receiving Yards

There is very little to like about this game, and even less to like about the Giants in general, except for Malik Nabers. The sixth overall pick from the 2024 draft leads all rookies with 74.5 receiving yards per game. He’s just over 30 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the season despite missing two games with concussion. Nabers is questionable against the Colts, like he’s been for most of the seasons with a variety of nagging injuries, but reports are that he’s expected to play. If he does, 61.5 is low hanging fruit. Nabers has gone over it in five straight games, and he hasn’t had fewer than nine targets in seven straight. The Colts don’t have a scary secondary. They’re bottom third of the league in passing yards allowed and they don’t have anything to play for. The Giants are coming off an embarrassing loss in Atlanta, they’re in front of their home fans for the final time this season, why not feed their fans excitement for next season by feeding the ball to their soon to be superstar?

Luke Bellus: Saints-Raiders Over 37.5 points

There’s always one game this time of year that steals the spotlight when you least expect it and this week I get the feelings the Saints and Raiders just might do that.

With both teams having nothing to play for I expect both to be aggressive with play calling and fourth down decisions.

Meanwhile the forecast around American for Sunday looks dicey so while all the other teams navigate wind and rain these teams are set up for a track meet indoors.

The Saints were embarrassed the last time we saw them, so this feels like a good opportunity to by back on their offence against a Raiders defence allowing 29.2 points per game on the road this year against non-divisional opponents.