FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 2

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those three props are the following:

Most Popular Anytime TD Bet: Derrick Henry

Most Popular Prop Bet: Kamara 25+ Rushing

Most Popular Side: Cardinals/Rams 1st Quarter Over 7.5 -120

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.



Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 1.

Domenic Padula: Texans -2.5 & Tank Dell 25+ Receiving -140

Caleb Williams is the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to win his first career NFL start in more than two decades.

However, Williams completed fewer than 50 per cent of his passes while averaging just 3.2 yards per attempt – the second-lowest mark of any first-round pick in their debut in NFL history.

Chicago’s 148 total yards was the fewest by any team in a season opening win in this millennium.

I’m willing to believe the 22-year-old first-year QB has the potential to be better in his second NFL start, but it’s also true that it’s unlikely considering he will be on the road, in a prime-time game, against a superior opponent, and potentially without two of his top three receiving options in Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

The Texans gave up 27 points in their Week 1 win over the Colts, but they overcame a terrible defensive performance thanks in large part to a backfield that combined for 213 rushing yards.

I expect Houston’s defence to respond with a much better performance at home against a rookie QB this week.

If that happens, it will give C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, and one of the most talented offences in the league on paper even more time to operate at home.

The Texans have been bet up from -5.5 to -6.5 at FanDuel.

I jumped on this Same Game Parlay as soon as I had the chance.

I’ll take Tank Dell to finish with 25+ receiving yards and Houston to win by at least a field goal at -140 as my FanDuel Best Bet for our NFL Squares column for Week 2.

Connor Ford: Jonathan Taylor Over 17.5 First Quarter Rushing Yards

The mainstream media keeps telling us that bell cow running backs are a thing of the past in the NFL. Jonathan Taylor disagrees with those people.

Taylor essentially did not leave the field against the Texans last week – he led all running backs with a 95 per cent snap count. For perspective, only six running backs cleared 80+ per cent of the snaps in Week 1. It appears that Taylor is set up to have a true workhorse role for the Colts this season.

Taylor only managed 48 yards on his 16 carries in Week 1, but that was against a Texans run defence that ranked 6th in rushing yards allowed per game last season. The Packers on the other hand, ranked 28th in that category last year. After allowing 144 rushing yards against the Eagles last week, I have no reason to believe they’ve fixed that weakness.

Expect the Colts to get the ball to their best skill player early and often as Anthony Richardson continues to learn and develop at the quarterback position. I’ll lock in Taylor over 17.5 first quarter rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 2!

Chris Brieda: Dallas Cowboys -6

Dallas has been known to beat up on weak opponents at home for years. I see no difference this time around with the Saints walking in on their high horse off a 50-pt performance last week against the lowly Panthers. Dallas by a touchdown seems very doable with the Cowboys defence against Derek Carr.

I can see a double-digit win that includes a defensive score.

Luke Bellus: Denver Broncos +1.5

By low and sell high, that’s the story of Week 2 in the NFL.

With Pittsburgh riding the high of a win in Week 1, I think this is the perfect time to fade them.

A fresh and rested T.J. Watt getting to tee off on Kurt Cousins, making his Atlanta Falcons debut off an Achilles injury, is about as good of a script the Steelers could’ve asked for.

Week 2 at altitude is a whole different story.

The home-field advantage in Denver early in the season is unmatched.

Since 1990, the Broncos are 34-7 straight up and 23-14-4 against the spread at home in the first two weeks of the season.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh is 31-40-3 ATS when favourites on the road after a win.

Tomlin also happens to be 24-6 straight up against rookie quarterbacks in his career so something has to give this week.

I’m rolling the dice on Sean Peyton and Denver in the altitude.

Drew Morrison: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Everyone saw David Montgomery’s overtime drive against the Rams in week 1. If you haven’t yet, why not? It was awesome. He rushed 5 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in overtime alone. His stable mate was a little quieter. Jahmyr Gibbs ran it 11 times for 40 yards with just one of them coming on that overtime winning drive. But balance is the trend with this backfield. And if Monty starred in week 1, expect Gibbs too steal the spotlight in week 2. The quicker of the two backs had 74 rushing yards on just nine carries against the Bucs in the playoffs last year compared to just 33 for Montgomery. Speed can kill Tampa’s defence. Jayden Daniels rushed for 88 of the Commanders 138 yards in his NFL debut last week. If they can’t consistently seal the edge on Sunday, Gibbs will make it a track meet.