FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 4

Each week, eight members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week!

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Eric Cohen - Josh Allen over 268.5 passing yards (-114)

This is actually a credit to the Miami Dolphins and its prolific offence.

Coming off a 70-point explosion against the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins have been able to seemingly move the ball at will against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Broncos this season. While I feel like the Buffalo Bills’ defence will hold up much better, there is no way to shut down a unit with as much speed as Miami possesses when they are all healthy.

Allen will be forced to air it out to keep up with a red hot Tua Tagovailoa. Keep in mind Allen threw for 352 yards in Buffalo’s playoff win over Miami last year in a game Tua was forced to miss due to injury.

I see another shootout in Buffalo and expect Allen to go well over his passing yard total.

Let’s keep rolling and improve to 3-0 in my best bets!!!

Connor Ford - Josh Allen o1.5 Passing TDs (-158)

What if I told you this bet had a 100% success rate since 2018?

Josh Allen has played the Miami Dolphins 10 times since he entered the NFL and he has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of those 10 games.

With the total for this game set at 53.5, there should be plenty of opportunities for the Buffalo Bills to score points. This is a matchup that Buffalo has thrived in - they’ve won eight of their last nine meetings against Miami.

The Bills rank 6th in Pass Rate Over Expectation (4.4%) this season, so they should keep airing it out as long as the game script stays relatively neutral.

I’ll take Josh Allen to throw two touchdowns in a game that projects to be a shootout.

Evan Render - Jaguars -3.0 (-110)

I think the Jacksonville Jaguars are being forgotten about, and rightfully so considering their last two performances went at home against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. But this is a good team with strong coaching and a rising quarterback.

I think they’ll get it together, starting with a date in London against what I consider to be a below average Atlanta Falcons team.

I’m fairly confident this number would be a few points north of three if not for a blowout home loss to the Texans, but let’s not forget Atlanta’s performance in Detroit last week.

Give me the Jags -3 to bounce back in a big way here.

Luke Bellus - D’Andre Swift over 64.5 rushing yards (-114)

The Washington Commanders have allowed 120+ rushing yards in back-to-back games and now they take on the best offensive line in the NFL.

Since taking over as the lead back in Week 2, D’Andre Swift has rushed for 305 yards on 46 rushing attempts. 6.6 yards for per carry.

The Commanders enter this week allowing 4.8 yards for carry, sixth worst in the league.

With the Philadelphia Eagles expected to be up in this contest, I like Swift to fly over this number.

Chris Brieda - Keenan Allen over 84.5 receiving yards (-114)

The sheer volume of targets and receptions that Keenan Allen was able to accumulate last week against the Minnesota Vikings is what has me itching to bet him this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ WR1 is coming off a career performance where he caught 18 of 20 targets for 215 yards and one touchdown.

On top of putting up video game numbers, he also threw a touchdown pass on a trick play.

The Raiders pass defence is ranks 16th in the NFL through three weeks. They’ve faced the inconsistent Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos attacks, but got scorched by the Buffalo Bills offence in Week 2, where Josh Allen went 31-for-37 through the air.

With Chargers WR2 Mike Williams now officially done for the year, this Justin Herbert to Allen connection should be up there as the most dynamic in the NFL.

I’ll take Keenan to snag 85 or more yards at home, coming off a game where he went for over 200.

Aidan Thakkar - Tank Dell over 45.5 receiving yards (-114)

Puka Nacua this, Puka Nacua that, Tank Dell is an absolute beast and he deserves way more credit.



The Houston Texans wide receiver went for just 34 yards in Week 1, but has since seen 17 targets and has compiled 217 yards over his last two outings.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers let Jimmy Garoppolo throw for 324 yards despite picking him off three times. Davante Adams went for 172 yards, while Jakobi Meyers finished just shy of the century mark, as well.

This game should have plenty of offence and I could totally see Dell hitting triple digits for the second straight week.

For that reason I’m locking him in to go over 45.5 receiving yards because the number is just simply too low.

Drew Morrison - Travis Kelce TD, Chiefs moneyline (-103)

I’m rattled entering Week 4.

After taking the Tennessee Titans +3.5 to fall to 0-2 with my best bets, It’s either time to go gonzo on a Hunter S. Thompson-esque exploration of fear and loathing... Or, I could shake it off, shed my anti-hero, fearless-ly forget about the past and fall in love with SWELCE.

Taylor Swift will be at MetLife to see her new beau for the 2nd straight week and Travis Kelce will want to rock the stage for all those Swifties turned football fans.

I like the Kansas City Chiefs to cover -9.5, but I really like Travis Kelce to score, and dance.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +6150* and $10 would pay $614.97 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.