FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 5

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those three props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Jets -450 over Broncos

Most Popular Touchdown Scorer: Ja'Marr Chase -105

Most Popular Prop Bet: Aaron Jones over 58.5 rushing

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Dom Padula: Nico Collins 50+ receiving & Ty Conklin 2+ receptions

If you read my Morning Coffee column on Friday, then you already know that I'm on each of these individual player props. Collins has 86+ receiving yards in all three games and now he gets his best match-up of the season. Conklin just exploded for 93 receiving yards on five catches in a game in which he was targeted six times. Collins is up from over/under 73.5 to 81.5 receiving at FanDuel. Conklin 2.5 receptions is also juiced to the over. This SGP+ gives me an achievable floor for both players at a very reasonable price. I'll lock it in as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Connor Ford: Najee Harris To Record 25+ Rushing Yards In Each Half

Let me make this very clear – I am not a fan of Najee Harris. But the matchup this week is too good to turn down – so I had to make a business decision.

The Steelers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who rank dead last in rushing yards per game allowed (179). Pittsburgh has not been shy with their ground attack. They rank 31st in Pass Rate Over Expectation (-12.8%) and 2nd in total rush attempts (108).

Jaylen Warren won’t play on Sunday due to a knee injury, allowing Harris to potentially see an increased workload. He’s averaged 69.7 rushing yards per game and 18.3 attempts per game despite never clearing a 60% snap rate in his first three games.

While the over on Harris’ rushing yards and attempts props are worth a look as well, let’s take the value at +115 and roll with Harris to record 25+ rushing yards in each half as my Week 4 best bet.

Chris Brieda: Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+105)

After only finding the endzone once against Detroit last week, it’s time for the Cardinals' offence to get back on track.

That involves Marvin Harrison Jr..

After a quiet first game, the 4th overall pick is certainly Arizona’s WR1.

The Cards get a decent hand this week with the 31st ranked Commanders pass defence, who’ve struggled big time keeping the opponent’s number one option off the scoreboard.

Washington Pass Defence vs. WR1

Week 1 — M. Evans — 5 rec, 61 yds, 2TD

Week 2 — M. Nabers — 10 rec, 127 yds, TD

Week 3 — J. Chase — 6 rec, 118 yds, 2TD

You could also take Harrison to go over his receiving line, to me Marv’s been consistent enough in the endzone (3 in last 2 games) to take him to score.

Drew Morrison: D'Andre Swift Under 35.5 rushing yards

Swift has struggled in Chicago. Signed in the offseason after a productive year in Philly, the veteran was brought in to be the Bears every down back. But he’s had double-digit carries in all three games, and he hasn’t topped 30 rushing yards yet. It’s not all his fault. Turn on the tape of Caleb Williams scrambling for his life and it’s evident that the offensive line needs improvement. Problem is, Swift tends to waste a lot of effort running east west and blocking help isn’t arriving anytime soon. Now that Roschon Johnson is threatening to earn an expanded role, Swift isn’t likely to explode for his season high against the Rams.

Luke Bellus: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders over 49.5 points

I will add Chris’ pick a Same Game Parlay with the over of 49.5 points as Arizona hosts the Commanders for two reasons.

The first one is the Washington offence.

The Commanders have not punted in their last two games and are on a streak of 17 straight drives that either end in points or a kneel-down.

Washington has played two road games through the opening three weeks of the season with both games flying over this total with an average of 64 points per game.

The second reason is simple: The game is in Arizona.

Seven of the last nine home games for the Cardinals have gone over the total, a run that includes last week’s home game against the Detriot Lions go under the total, so I will look for this trend to bounce back in a big way this week.