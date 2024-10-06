FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 5

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those three props are the following:

Most Popular Side: Jets/Vikings Over

Most Popular Touchdown Scorer: Derrick Henry

Most Popular Prop Bet: Derrick Henry over 83.5 rushing

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Packers ML over the Rams

If you missed the boat on Packers -2.5, you can always bet the money line or alt line and pair it with a prop bet like Jayden Reed 25+ receiving yards as a Same Game Parlay to deal with the juice. The same team that beat the Colts and Titans by an average of 11.0 points per game with Malik Willis at quarterback, should be able to beat the Rams with Jordan Love back. This line should continue to move throughout the weekend and I wouldn't be surprised if it was Green Bay -3.5 by kick-off. There are a lot of bets that I like this week. A Packers win over the Rams should suffice for a FanDuel Best Bet in this column. I'll have Green Bay money line in a couple of parlays this weekend.

Drew Morrison: Jayden Reed Over 69.5 receiving yards

Pick any one of the Packers pas catchers and I like their OVER this week. Jordan Love didn’t look quite comfortable in his return from a week one knee injury. That’s understandable considering it was against Brian Flores’ defence, but Love still put up almost 390 yards and four touchdowns. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft each went over their totals, and with Romeo Doubs OUT against the Rams, Love’s top options should all eat. Reed in particular appears poised for another monster performance. He nearly doubled this week’s total in last week’s game. Reed is quickly earning an ‘un-guardable’ label, but it’s not like the Rams have had any success guarding opposing receivers. Jameson Williams had a career high 120 yards in week 1, Marvin Harrison Jr. had a career high 130 yards in week 2. Jauan Jennings had a career high 175 yards in week 3. D’Andre Swift who torched them in week 4. There’s a pattern.

Connor Ford: Erick All Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Despite playing in a limited role, Erick All has recorded four receptions and 20+ yards in three straight games. Among tight ends that have seen at least ten targets this season, All ranks 2nd in target per route run rate (34.3%) and 4th in yards per route run (2.34). When he’s been on the field, Joe Burrow has taken notice.

All draws a great matchup against the Ravens this week, who have allowed the second-most receptions and yards to the tight end position. Pass volume is never an issue for the Bengals – they lead the NFL with 9.5% Pass Rate Over Expectation. If you remove last year’s game when Burrow injured his wrist, he has averaged 38.6 pass attempts against Baltimore in his career.

All is a far from an every-down player at this point in his career, but he’s certainly headed in the right direction. He’s coming off a season-high 60% snap rate last week and played 18 more snaps than Mike Gesicki – an encouraging sign for his usage. I’ll lock in All over 15.5 receiving yards as my best bet for Week 5.

Luke Bellus: Joe Flacco Over 237.5 passing yards

40 years ago, when people thought about the year 2024, they envisioned flying cars and teleportation.

What we have is Joe Flacco winning football games.

Keep your flying cars. Keep your hoverboards. We have Flacco.

Maybe it's the Colts fan in me, maybe it's the Maybelline, but Goosedarnnit, Flacco has me thinking all the warm thoughts.

The 39-year-old was ready to show out last week when Anthony Richardson went down with an injury, completing 16 of his 26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, CBS' Aditi Kinkhabwala asked Flacco what was "clicking so well" for the vet in his relief appearance, which saw him lead Indy to a win at home over the Steelers.

Flacco quickly provided harsh feedback: "I don't know if everything was clicking super well, but we did enough."

Now that Flacco and the offence has had a full week to get some stuff sorted out I like him to have another good week.

Last year with the Browns, Flacco threw for 311 yards against this Jags team, so why not do it again?

We just saw something - somewhat - similar on Thursday Night Football.

Kirk Cousins threw for 344 yards against Tampa Bay in Week 1 of the 2023 season and had no problem picking them apart again this year, throwing for over 500 yards on Thursday against them.

Luke Bellus: Josh Downs 40+ receiving yards -176

We’re short a man this week, so you’re getting double the Luke and double the Colts.

THIS IS OUR COLTS THIS IS OUR TEAM WE BLEED BLUE.

If Flacco is going to have a good day throwing, Josh Downs is likely a candidate to step up for a big day.

Downs led the Colts last week once Flacco entered the game, with 33 per cent of the targets with 22 per cent of the air yards.

Last year against the Jags, Flacco threw for 45 times, with 22 heading toward his top two targets, Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

With no tight end demanding targets on the Colts, I expect Flacco to lean heavily on his top two wideouts this week, Michael Pittman Jr. and Downs.

The Jags are allowing the third-most yards per game to wide receivers this year so look for those two to both have good weeks with Flacco slinging it around all day.