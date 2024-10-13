FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 6

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop Bet: Derrick Henry over 83.5 rushing

Most Popular TD Prop: Derrick Henry Anytime TD -320

Most Popular Total: Commanders/Ravens Over 51.5



Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: ALT SPREAD PARLAY: Eagles -2.5 & Jets +9.5

This is a classic two-team, seven-point teaser that features two teams that I believe should both win outright. The Eagles have reloaded with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup coming off a bye week, and they get a favourable match-up at home against the struggling Browns. Meanwhile, Jets ownership sent a message to the entire organization with the dismissal of Robert Saleh as head coach ahead of a crucial division showdown against a Bills' team that has really struggled of late. Give me the Eagles to win by a field goal and the Jets to at least keep it close on Monday Night Football.

Connor Ford: CeeDee Lamb Over 13.5 1st Quarter Receiving Yards (-115)

The Cowboys host the Lions this week in what projects to be one of the highest scoring games in Week 6. But this is also a very tough matchup for the Cowboys on paper. They’ll need to get their superstar receiver involved early and often if they hope to have any chance of winning this matchup.

Dak Prescott has had no problems finding Lamb at the beginning of games. Believe it or not – 15 of Lamb’s 25 receptions this season have come in the first quarter. As a Cowboys fan myself, it’s quite concerning that the Prescott-Lamb connection has been nowhere to be found at the end of games. But for the purposes of this bet, that’s pretty much irrelevant.

Dallas’ rushing attack has been a clear weakness, so I don’t expect them to waste much time running the ball against a Lions defence that’s allowed the fewest yards to running backs this season. However, Detroit is still vulnerable through the air despite their offseason additions to the secondary. Only three teams have allowed more receptions to the wide receiver position this year.

Lamb and Prescott were seen bickering on the sideline last week after a miscommunication that led to an interception. It wasn’t the first time this season that Lamb was clearly frustrated with his quarterback. The best way to appease a disgruntled receiver? Get them the ball. Perhaps a few early targets on Sunday can help rectify the situation.

Demario Douglas Over 30.5 Receiving Yards

Whoa whoa whoa… What? Admittedly, this is an unexpected Best Bet for week 6. Just take David Montgomery against the Cowboys. Dallas doesn’t like to play physical and they struggle against the run. Why are you taking a Patriot? You may be wondering. Here goes…

Drake Maye is making his first NFL start against the Texans. But he did see the field against the Jets, and in that game, he hit Demario Douglas for a 15 yard reception – the longest of Maye’s career. That would be halfway to this total on one throw. The Texans play a lot of single-high safety, as Davis Sanchez pointed out in this week’s Fanduel Spotlight. Against that coverage, Douglas’ target share is almost 20 percent and his first-read share jumps to 23 percent. Even with Kendrick Bourne expected to return this week, Douglas is the Patriots top receiver. He’s had at least 59 yards in two of the last three games, including three catches of 15+ yards. Douglas went over this total in 9 of 14 starts last season with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones as his quarterbacks. The Patriots will likely be playing from behind, their 3rd overall pick will be looking for his number one option.

Luke Bellus: New England Patriots +6.5

I’ll be honest, the decision to start Maye this week is a head-scratching one for me. It’s frankly such a baffling decision that I simply have to trust it. And while the No.3 pick in this year’s draft making his NFL debut is stealing all of the headlines, I believe one key storyline for the Texans is flying under the radar. Houston scored 14 points in the first quarter in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills before wide receiver Nico Collins excited with a hamstring injury. Following his departure, the Texans scored just nine points on three field goals. With Collins now on the IR and Stroud averaging only 195.8 passing yards over his last five road games I like the Patriots to keep the game close and maybe even squeeze out a win in Maye's debut.