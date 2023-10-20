FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 7

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate eight-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week. Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Eric Cohen - Raheem Mostert Over 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Yes this seems like a very low number, but keep in mind that the Eagles’ run defence is tough unit to run on.

That being said, the Eagles were very banged up against the Jets last week and I don’t expect them at full health one week later.

With De’Von Achane out, Mostert is the guy – as demonstrated by his 17 carries last week versus Carolina in a game Miami was down 14-0. With the Dolphins willing to stick with their run game, it will be very tough for Mostert not to eclipse this number – even against a stout run defence.

Give me Mostert to go over 51.5 rushing yards in a high-scoring, entertaining Sunday Night Football game.



Connor Ford - Zach Ertz Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Zach Ertz may be past his prime, but he still has enough gas in the tank to go over this very low number in a great matchup.

The Seahawks are notorious for not being able to defend tight ends, and that trend has continued this season. Heading into Week 7, they’re allowing 76.7 yards per game to the position, the third-worst mark in the NFL. I also expect the Cardinals to be trailing in this game, which should lead to more pass volume.

While Ertz’s production has dipped over the last two weeks, he’s still commanding a 20 per cent target share in this offence. Only five tight ends have run more routes than Ertz this season, so the usage shouldn’t be an issue.

Ertz is averaging 6.8 receptions and 70.5 yards per game in his past four meetings against the Seahawks. Twenty-four yards shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

Chris Brieda - Davante Adams Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Davante Adams isn’t much of a diva, but if he wants to be one, we’ll let him. He’s earned that right after all.

The Raiders superstar is not happy with his limited impact on the team’s offence, and rightfully so. He has just six catches for 74 yards over his past two games.

“My benchmark is not wins and losses — it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game,” Adams said Wednesday. “It's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offence is going to go.”

The quotes literally speak for themselves (pun intended).

Fellow elite receivers Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown and Ja’Marr Chase all went for massive games this season after publicly demanding the ball, so I’m going to keep rolling with that narrative for the three-time all-pro.

The Bears pass defence is also ranked 29th in the league, allowing 267.3 yards per game through the air.

Give me a ticked off Adams to make a statement and go over 68.5 yards against Chicago on Sunday.

Evan Render - Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-110) + Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-118)

I know what you’re thinking. How could anybody back the Chargers in any spot after watching that performance on Monday Night Football?

Well this is actually the perfect spot for them. Kansas City is just 2-5 ATS in their past seven division matchups, even though they’ve dominated the AFC West. All this tells me is these games are usually tighter than the market views them, and this game is no different.

Both meetings were won by the Chiefs last season, each by three points. I’m almost tempted to take Los Angeles on the Money Line here, but we all know this is coming down to a field goal, so I’ll take the 5.5 with the Chargers as my Week 7 best bet.

Now for Sunday night.

I know this Miami offence is historically good so far, but let’s take a look at their wins: Giants, Panthers, Broncos, Patriots and Chargers.

The only team here with more than one victory this season is the Chargers, with just two. I’m a believer in Miami, but this is a short price on a Philly team who seemingly always bounces back after a dud.

I must admit I’m a tad worried about the secondary and where they stand on the injury front, but Jalen Hurts and company should have a field day at home on this Swiss cheese Miami defensive unit.

Give me the reigning NFC champs by a field goal or more on Sunday Night Football.

Domenic Padula - Buffalo Bills -8.5 (-110)

As someone who faded the Patriots with a recommended play on New England's season win total under 7.5, I'm not surprised by the 1-5 start.

However, injuries have really taken their toll on this roster, and that will limit Bill Belichick's ability to make adjustments.

The Bills should be motivated for Sunday's game against their AFC East rival. After a narrow win over the Giants, I think Josh Allen and company put their foot on the gas and win this game by double digits. I'll take the Bills -8.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Drew Morrison - Detroit Lions +3 (-118)

Admiral Ackbar would be right to sense danger here. I keep hearing his warning, late as it was. Exiting light speed with the Empire waiting would be a terrifying realization, but these are the BRAND NEW LIONS, and the force is strong with them.

It’s NOT a trap.

As I’ve said before, I’m not sharp. But it feels mighty suspicious that everybody’s new favourite team and consensus real deal Super Bowl contender is an underdog this week in Baltimore, by three whole points. So, let’s find some reasons not to believe that the force is with us.

David Montgomery is out. Does that matter? Not really. Jahmyr Gibbs is back, and the offensive line is making Barry Sanders consider a comeback. Plus, last week Ben Johnson was drawing up WR screens and quick outs to compensate. Look for a reverse to Jameson Williams on Sunday.

This is a letdown spot? They’re in PRIDE mode and this game matters more to the Ravens. I don’t think this team is letting down, I think it’s ramping up. Good teams win. Great teams cover. The Lions have won four straight by at least 14 points. They’re looking forward to some competition.

They’re on the road? If you’ve been watching the Lions this year, they haven’t had a road game yet! Lions fans are everywhere. Baltimore is coming off a successful London trip. Yes, the defence is good. But let’s look at their wins:

- Week 1 versus Houston. Probably the most impressive.

- Week 2 They barely beat the Bengals with Joe Burrow on one leg

- Week 4 they beat the Browns with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB

- Week 6 they beat a bad Titans team.

They lost to the Colts in Week 3 and imploded against the Steelers Week 5.

What about any of that suggests they should be three-point favourites against elite competition? And if you’re still skeptical that the Lions are elite, don’t believe me! Listen to all the experts roar. Sometimes the sharpest edge needs a stone finish. I’m here to dull it down. Lions to win, but let’s be grateful for the points and take them.

Aidan Thakkar - Christian Watson Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

124 , 67, 131, 157, 54, 81.

These are the number of yards the Broncos have given up to teams No.1 weapons week by week this season. All of these are under the number set for Christian Watson this week. I’m going to go ahead and say that Watson will have some success in a game that I could see having both 60 and 20 points.

Jordan Love and the Packers have a point to prove after an abysmal Monday Nighter against the Raiders, so I’ll ride with Watson’s over as my best bet.

The odds on this eight-leg parlay are +18481* and $10 would pay $1,848.11 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.