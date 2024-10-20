FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 7

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop: Jordan Love over 1.5 TD passes -168

Most Popular Total: Texans at Packers over 46.5

Most Popular Spread: Commanders -8.5 vs. Panthers

Most Popular Anytime TD: Saquon Barkley -165



Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: DeMario Douglas over 46.5 receiving yards

Sure, the New England Patriots lost by 20 points in Drake Maye's first NFL Start last week. At the same time, the rookie QB elevated their offence in its best performance of the season as he threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns. DeMario Douglas led the way with six catches for 96 yards and a score in his best performance of the season by far. With Maye at quarterback, Douglas should continue to thrive at wide receiver. This week, the Patriots play the Jaguars in London. While I'm a little concerned about the potential for weather conditions to cause some disruptions, the Jacksonville defence has allowed the third-most receptions (15.5) and receiving yards (192.2) to opposing wide receivers this season. This number is low enough that I feel comfortable locking it in as a FanDuel Best Bet.



Connor Ford: Zay Flowers Over 8.5 1st Qtr Receiving Yards (-114)

I can’t get enough of these first quarter props and this week I’m targeting Zay Flowers, who has a favourable matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Flowers has been the clear alpha in the Ravens passing attack this season with a 28% target share and a 1.98 yards per route run. His 209 yards after the catch thanks 5th in the NFL this season. His number has been called upon at the start of games in particular - 82% of his receiving yards have come in the first half.

The Buccaneers have a potent offence, but their defence can be leaky. They’re allowing the 4th most passing yards per game (272.3) and have allowed the 4th most receptions to the wide receiver position (96). I expect Lamar Jackson to find his primary weapon early and often against the Bucs in a big primetime game.

Drew Morrison: David Montgomery Over 9.5 receiving yards

Getting back to what I know best – the Detroit Lions backfield. Since Barry Sanders, it’s where my eyes are drawn. Gibbs and Montgomery, also known as Sonic and Knuckles, have the same rushing number at Fanduel. But, while I believe Gibbs will be more productive running the ball, I like Montgomery to get at leas 10 receiving yards. Here’s why: Brian Flores’ defence loves to blitz, making Monty’s protection prowess that much more valuable on passing downs. Look for Monty to leak out into space with Penei Sewell setup to block on at least one designed screen. That could easily net ten yards, but Monty should be a check down option all day. While it’s still a small sample size, he’s catching more passes this season averaging two per game, compared to less than one catch per game last season. And while he’s only gone over 10 receiving in three of five games so far, his average receiving yards per game is over 18.

Luke Bellus: Dionte Johnson anytime touchdowon +165

I know, I know. Of all the games to have a best bet for this week, I’m choosing to a Carolina Panthers prop during a sleepy 4 pm window, with the main event being a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. And while your main screen will be Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, your second screen should be tuned in to TSN+ to watch the Redzone channel, where you’ll see every touchdown on Sunday, regardless of how big or small their impact is. Dionte Johnson on the Panthers leads the NFL with 11 redzone targets. No other player entering Week 7 has more than seven. Johnson has scored three touchdowns this year and now takes on a Washington Commanders defence tied for the league lead, allowing 1.67 TDs to wide receivers per game to start the season. It’s not pretty, but nobody ever says winning is. Give me Johnson +180 to score his fourth of the year in a game you certainly won’t be watching.