FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 8

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop: Derrick Henry 95.5 rushing yards

Most Popular Side: Lions -620 ML over Titans

Most Popular Total: Bears/Commanders over 43.5

Most Popular Anytime TD Bet: Saquon Barkley -165

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: Joe Mixon Over 75.5 Rushing Yards

Mixon has averaged 125.3 rushing yards in three games that he has started and finished this season with 100 or more in every one of them. He delivered a season-high 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 rushing attempts when these teams met back in Week 1. Indianapolis has allowed an average of 125.1 rushing yards per game this season - the third-worst mark in the NFL. With a favourable match-up and Nico Collins still sidelined, Mixon should deliver another strong performance on the ground against a vulnerable Colts run defence on Sunday. I'll go with Mixon over 77.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Connor Ford: Evan Engram Over 8.5 1st Qtr Receiving Yards

Another week, another first quarter prop as my best bet! This time were targeting tight end Evan Engram against the Packers.

It’s become fairly obvious that Engram is Trevor Lawrence’s favourite target in this Jaguars offence. He leads all tight ends this season with a 25.7 per cent target share, while posting a 1.97 yards per route run. He also leads the position with 162 targets since the start of 2023, despite missing most of this season with a hamstring injury.

The Packers defence has looked much improved compared to past years, but they’ve still allowed the fifth most receptions and seventh most yards to the tight end position. The Jaguars are once again near the top of the league in pass rate, so volume shouldn’t be an issue.

Engram has 60 first quarter receiving yards in just three games. Expect Lawrence to look for his favourite target early and often against Green Bay in Week 8.

Drew Morrison: David Montgomery Over 10.5 1st Quarter Rushing Yards

There’s a slight risk of boring the readers with another Lions running back write up, but nobody gets tired of winning picks. And like I wrote a week ago, the Lions backfield is what I know best. My man David Montgomery’s receiving yards prop cashed before he nearly cost his team the game last week. A late fumble that the Vikings scooped up and scored on will be eating at Monty all week. He didn’t see the field after that turnover. Instead, he was forced to watch Jahmyr Gibbs help get the Lions get in field goal range for the win. The look on Montgomery’s face told me that he’ll be haunted by it all week. The Lions brain trust will let him make up for it early and often against the Titans. Tennessee has a top ranked defence, they’re first in yards allowed but seventh in yards allowed on the ground. Plus, we’ve seen stats like that from other teams until they play in Detroit.

Luke Bellus: Jerry Jeudy Over 44.5 Receiving Yards

I didn’t want to miss the prop party this week so I dug deep and found a winner.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had six targets last week, making one catch for 16 yards. Four of those targets and the lone reception came on the team’s final drive of the game once Jameis Winston took over at quarterback.

Football fans all across the world have waited years for Winston to be back under centre starting games and we finally get it this week as the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens.

David Njoku is going to get a lot of the attention this week and I noticed he has a nice price of +750 to lead all tight ends in yards this week, but I believe Jeudy is flying under the radar.

He has gone over this number just twice in 2024, but with Winston starting I believe this Browns team will have their best passing game of the season with the offence featured around Njoku and Jeudy.

Wide receivers have feasted on this Ravens secondary in 2024 too, with Baltimore allowing the second-most yards per game to wide outs through the opening seven weeks.