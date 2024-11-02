FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 9

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop Bet: Derrick Henry over 88.5 rushing yards

Most Popular Side: Commanders -3.5

Most Popular TD Prop: Derrick Henry Anytime TD -230

Most Popular Total: Lions/Packers over 48.5

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: CeeDee Lamb 80+ receiving yards

The Cowboys paid Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a lot of money to be the focus of their offence. I expect them both to step up again in a crucial game in Atlanta on Sunday. Lamb has averaged 8.0 receptions for 99.0 yards over the previous four weeks. If you recall last season, Lamb played his best football after the bye week and ultimately finished as the WR1 in fantasy football leagues. After putting up 13-146-2 in last week's loss to the 49ers, there's no reason to expect him to slow down against the Falcons. I'll take Lamb 80+ receiving yards as a best bet for NFL Sunday Week 9.

Connor Ford: De’von Achane Over 2.5 1st Qtr Receiving Yards

The Dolphins are set to face the Bills in Week 9 and the matchup could not be better for running back De’Von Achane.

Buffalo has allowed the most receptions and yards to the running back position this season and Achane has been a clear focal point in the Dolphins passing attack. In Week 2, Achane had an 18.4% target share with 7 receptions for 69 yards against the Bills. He also had a 3.45 yards per route run in that matchup.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback gives me even more confidence in Achane’s ability to earn high quality targets. In the 3 games that Tua has started for Miami this season, Achane has 20 receptions for 195 yards. The explosive playmaker should go flying over 2.5 first quarter yards if he sees some early targets against the Bills this weekend.

Drew Morrison: Bijan Robinson 60+ rushing yards

For the sake of the parlay, 60 rushing yards for Bijan Robinson is playing it safe against the Cowboys on Sunday. First of all it’s the Cowboys. They’re allowing 154.6 rushing yards a game, tied with the Panthers for dead last in the league. And while Bijan has gone over his total of 71.5 rushing yards only three times this season, 60 is his sweet spot. He’s had at least 60 rushing yards in six of eight games including four straight. This is his first time facing the Cowboys after being a college star at Texas. Against this defence, it sets up for a memorable day.

Luke Bellus: Colts-Vikings Over 46.5

I will have boots on ground this week in Buffalo sweating out Connor's best bet with him in person. And since I won't have eyes on any other games I have pulled away from the board for most of the week.

But, good news for me and you, I'll make it back to the couch just in time for my Colts to travel to Minnesota for a huge primetime game against the Vikings.

The big news with Indy this week is the change at quarterback, a move I believe will wake up the offence.

Dating back to last season with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco-led offences have scored an average of 28.1 points per game over his last seven starts in the regular season.

And while the Colts defence has been better in recent weeks they have done it against Will Levis , Tyler Huntley and C.J. Stroud (with no Nico Collins).

It was just four weeks ago this same defence allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to score a season-high 37 points.

With Flacco at quarterback, and no real answer for Justin Jefferson on defence, I see this game going well over the total.

I also see the Colts winning, but for the parlay I will just add over 46.5 points.