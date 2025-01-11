FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Wild Card Weekend

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

This year, we will give you four best bets from our team while also the most popular prop bet, side, total and touchdown bet of the week.

This week, according to the traders at FanDuel those four props are the following:

Most Popular Prop: Lamar Jackson over 1.5 TD passes

Most Popular Side: Chargers -3 at Texans

Most Popular Total: Chargers at Texans over 41.5

Most Popular Anytime TD: Derrick Henry -180

Let's see if we can cash another 170-1 parlay this year.

Domenic Padula: SGP (-104) Bo Nix 25+ Rushing | Josh Allen 25+ rushing

In case you missed it, I recommended Nix over 20.5 rushing yards and Allen over 38.5 rushing yards as FanDuel Best Bets in Morning Coffee earlier in the week. Nix is up to 28.5 this morning at FanDuel. Allen is up to 43.5. If you didn’t get those initial plays in, you might want to consider a Same Game Parlay with both QBs to go for 25 or more rushing yards. Nix has hit this mark in three straight and will not hesitate to take off in his first playoff game on the road as an 8.5-point underdog. Meanwhile, Allen ran for 70+ yards in each of Buffalo’s two playoff games last season. I think both are capable of 25+ on Sunday. Give me an SGP with Nix 25+ rushing and Allen 25+ rushing as a FanDuel Best Bet at -103 odds.

Connor Ford: Isaiah Likely Over 2.5 Receptions (-136)

Zay Flowers is set to miss Saturday’s game against the Steelers, which means there should be a decent number of targets to go around for the other Ravens pass catchers. That’s where Isaiah Likely comes in.

Likely is up against a Steelers defence that has allowed the second most receptions (106) to the tight end position this season. In the two previous matchups against Pittsburgh this year, Likely had seven receptions while averaging 52 receiving yards per game. The Ravens are still a run-heavy team, but I expect this game to be closer than the spread suggests.

Mark Andrews is still the number one tight end on the Ravens, but he’s only played 45 more offensive snaps than Likely this season. Likely has also played 270 snaps in the slot, which ranks 13th among tight ends. It wouldn’t surprise me if his playing time went up significantly with Flowers out of the lineup. In fact, I’d say it’s likely… no pun intended.

Drew Morrison: Marvin Mims Over 41.5 Receiving Yards

Another draft ‘bust’ has risen to relevance. Marvin Mims Jr. was a second round pick in 2023 but had just 22 catches as a rookie with Russell Wilson as his quarterback. Midway through his sophomore season, things weren’t looking much better, with just seven catches in his first nine games. But something changed week 10 against the Chiefs. Despite just 13 yards, Mims had a career high 4 catches. Since then, he’s only had fewer than 40 yards once in his las seven games. He has six touchdowns over that span, including a pair in each of his last two games. Not only is he able to stretch the defence with speed, he’s able to make them miss in tight spaces which is why Sean Payton has started calling his number in the screen game. Against a Bills team that is expected to score often, the Broncos will need to activate all their weapons. If the Bills key on Courtland Sutton, Mims has potential to make some noise.

Luke Bellus: Jayden Daniels Over 8.5 rush attempts

Similar to Dom’s thinking with Nix running in a road playoff game I’m taking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to use his legs this week.

Daniels has gone over this number in four of his last five games and ran the ball 16 times Week 1 against this Tampa Bay defence.

Since that Week 1 game, only one other quarterback has rushed nine or more times against the Buccaneers with Nix logging nine attempts in Week 3.

This game features the highest total on the board so with offence expected I anticipate Daniels using his legs to extend plays and be an X-factor on third and fourth down.

Daniels is the first rookie quarterback to make the playoffs after winning the Heisman Trophy in college since Lamar Jackson did it in 2018 after winning the award in 2016.

While Jackson was unable to get a win in that playoff game he did run nine times for 54 yards. Something I could see repeating this week as I expect Daniels to use his legs a lot in a loss.