FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff Your Way picks for Week 1

The 2025 NFL Season has arrived, and we are back at TSN Betting for another year of our staff’s picks best bets.

There are so many options to choose from when looking for a best bet on FanDuel this NFL season, but our staff has crunched the numbers and found their favourite plays of the week.

This season, you can head over to FanDuel and tail our plays if you like our numbers, or you can take a look at the Your Way section to create your own lines and make every bet this season personal to your liking.

Our group of staff picks is headlined by Domenic Padula, TSN’s Senior Sports Betting Analyst. If his plays in Morning Coffee aren’t enough, here’s hoping you like what he’s circled for this Sunday.

Joining Dom to start the season is a trio of producers at TSN with Connor Ford, Luke Bellus and Drew Morrison returning for another season of best bets.

It’s going to be a great season, so let’s get to our staff’s favourite picks in the Your Way column on FanDuel.

Domenic Padula: Tyler Warren 34 or more receiving yards

I’ve had my eye on the Colts rookie first round pick since my guy Luke Bellus told me about him last season. The fact that he ended up in Indianapolis is ironic considering Luke’s love for the Colts. Warren is set to make an immediate impact as the 14th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Week 1 match-up is about as good as it will get considering Indy has Daniel Jones at quarterback. Miami allowed an average of 55.8 receiving yards to the tight end position last season. The Dolphins defence didn’t get any better this offseason and a thin secondary is already dealing with injuries. Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver compared him to Gronk earlier this week, which is all you need to know about the 6’6’’, 256-pound tight end. He might not need more than four targets to hit this mark against the Dolphins. Give me Warren 34 or more receiving yards as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Connor Ford: Kyle Pitts 39+ Receiving Yards

Kyle Pitts has always let me down. Many thought (especially me) he would be the next great athlete at the tight end position, but he’s done nothing but disappoint fantasy managers and bettors since his sophomore season. Now that I’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s run it back one more time.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix has reportedly developed a close relationship with Pitts this offseason, golfing and driving to the team facility together. After an August training camp practice, he was quoted saying, “Got KP’ the ball today. Gonna be a lot of that”. I’m sold.

In addition, the matchup against the Buccaneers this week is juicy. Tampa Bay allowed the third most receiving yards to the TE position last season. In fact, Pitts had 91 yards and two touchdowns last time he played the Bucs. He’s never had less than 47 yards in six career games against the Falcons’ division rival.

With a quarterback upgrade and favourable matchup, the stars are aligning for a Pitts explosion. I’ll lock him in to record at least 39 receiving yards this Sunday.

Drew Morrison: Rashod Bateman Over 36+ Receiving Yards

Sunday Night Football has all the ingredients for an instant classic, so let's do it Your Way. The Ravens and Bills are the top two choices to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the top two choices to win MVP, they’re also the last two players to win the award. No team has shorter odds to win it all this season than the Ravens, but they were underdogs for this game until midweek. Now that the line is closer to where it should be, Davis Sanchez peaked my interest in a prop that’s ripe for the picking!

The Ravens are without an obvious weakness entering this season. Whereas the Bills secondary is either unproven or long in the tooth. Rashod Bateman can take advantage. He could be Baltimore’s best pure receiver, even in a room with Zay Flowers and an ageing DeAndre Hopkins. With Isaiah Likely OUT, there should be even more targets for Bateman. He had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in his last trip to Buffalo for the Ravens divisional round loss in January. As long as Derrick Henry doesn’t take over the game like he did in their previous meeting last September, Bateman will test the Bills’ defensive backs amongst all the stars on Sunday Night.

Luke Bellus - Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase to have at least 67 receiving yards each

And if you’re online enough at the moment, you’ll understand that "6-7" seems to be having a moment, so I found two of the best wide outs in the game to get us to a magic number.

Using the Your Way feature on FanDuel, I have crafted a two leg parlay of Nico Collins and Ja’Marr Chase to record more than or equal to 67 receiving yards on Sunday at +117 odds.

Chase has gone under this number in back-to-back Week 1s, but the Bengals have also lost both of those games and ask Cincinnati fans, and they’ll tell you this is the healthiest pre-season Joe Burrow has had in his NFL career.

The Bengals are known for their slow starts, so this year I’m banking on Burrow and Chase wanting to start fast.

As for Collins, with no Tank Dell to start the year I expect CJ Stroud to lean heavily on his top option against a solid Rams defence.

The Texans' passing game as a whole looks much different on the road than at home, but with this game in Los Angeles, Texans fans should travel well and make this game feel more neutral site than an actual road test.