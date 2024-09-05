FanDuel NFL Futures: One postseason trend to consider

As we approach the start of yet another NFL season, it is time to remember one of our favourite trends in predicting who will make the postseason.

No matter what happens this year, I can guarantee you that the playoffs will feature postseason turnover.

While some teams at the top of the conference can make multiple trips in a row to the postseason, the bottom of the conference feels like a revolving door.

Since 2012, there have been at least four new playoff teams in every season, and since the playoffs expanded in 2020, there have been at least five new playoff teams every season.

And that’s the beauty of the NFL, teams have the ability to go worst-to-first thanks to scheduling, and can flip a division on its head after one down season.

Here are the playoff teams from last season as a reminder:

2023-24 NFL Playoff Teams AFC NFC Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs Detroit Lions Houston Texans (New) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cleveland Browns (New) Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (New) Pittsburgh Steelers (New) Green Bay Packers (New)

Domenic Padula: New York Jets -170 to make the playoffs

Jets fans have been waiting a long time for this.

Their team's roster is absolutely loaded on both sides of the football.

It's actually better than the roster that won seven games with Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle at quarterback.

Now they have Aaron Rodgers back.

Rodgers will team up with two of the top 10 choices to win the Offensive Player of the Year at FanDuel in Breece Hall and Garett Wilson.

He'll also get protection from one of the top 10 offensive lines in the NFL on paper.

Despite the awful QB play last year, the Jets defence also managed to rank among the best in the NFL.

As long as this team stays healthy, New York will make the playoffs.

I also like Rodgers to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award at +175.

I jumped on this prop earlier in the offseason and still think it's a good bet now.

I'll take the Jets at -170 to make the playoffs.

Drew Morrison: Chicago Bears -108 to make the playoffs

I’m buying the Bears. Never has a number one overall pick entered the league into a better situation. Not only is Caleb Williams a generational talent, but he has an impressive roster of weapons, and the number one-rated run defence from last season. Beyond drafting Williams with the first pick, they added a potential number one receiver in Rome Odunze with the ninth pick, they signed an established number one receiver in Keenan Allen to play alongside the number one receiver they already had in DJ Moore who finished sixth in the league in receiving yards a year ago. But Williams is the reason to fear the Bears. He passes the eye test with flying colours. Bill Belichick scoffs at anyone who might get excited about anything they see in the preseason, but Williams’ arm strength is eye-popping. His deep ball can cut the through the wind in the city it’s named after, and his ability to escape pressure and throw on the move is as good as anyone’s already. The NFC is loaded at the top but the final wild card spots are wide open. The Bears are already in the mix but they’re odds to make the playoffs could shorten significantly once the world sees what Williams can do in a real game.

Luke Bellus: Buffalo Bills +140 to miss the playoffs

Sorry Bills Mafia, 2024 doesn't seem like your year. Buffalo stole the AFC East division title last year thanks largely in part to a five-game winning streak to end the season, but also due to the Miami Dolphins collapsing down the stretch dropping four of their final six games. After the Bills run for a Super Bowl fell short in the divisional round the team decided it was time to make a change and shipped star wideout Stefon Diggs and also let Gabe Davis walk in free agency. Between the two, 241 targets have departued the team and the pass catchers they have brought in to fill that void aren't exactly world beaters. My big reason to fade Buffalo this year is their cap situation. Last year Allen and Diggs had a combined cap hit of $33.5 million, this year Allen is costing $30.4 million on the cap while Diggs, despite playing for the Houston Texans, has a dead cap hit of $31.1 million. In total, the Bills have over $60 million this year tied up in dead money and that doesn't included the $15.1 million cap hit of 35-year-old Von Miller. In a conference loaded with Super Bowl contenders and elite quarterbacks I don't think the Bills will be able to keep up with everyone as the season progresses. For the record, I'm workshopping a "Josh Allen is the Brett Farve of this generation" take, and Farve missed the postseason in back-to-back years when he was in his early 30s after winning three-straight MVPs, perhaps Allen and the Bills will hit a similar snag as he enters his late 20s.

Connor Ford: Chicago Bears To Make The Playoffs -108

Drew Morrison isn’t the only one hopping on the Bears hype train! Considering his extensive football knowledge, the fact that he’s backing this pick as well only gives me more confidence.

I truly love the Bears outlook this year after having one of their best off-seasons in recent memory. They obviously drafted Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft – and he looks poised to be an immediate difference maker. However, this is still the Bears we’re talking about. So, why else should we be optimistic about Chicago this season.

In addition to Williams, the Bears also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick. They also traded for six-time Pro-Bowler Keenan Allen, while signing running back D’Andre Swift in free agency. Considering DJ Moore is coming off a career year in 2023 – this might be one of the best skill position groups on paper.

While the NFC North title is probably not a realistic expectation this season – the Wild Card is very much in reach. Chicago has the third-easiest strength of schedule based on last year’s winning percentages. Other than the Eagles, 49ers and Lions – are we certain any of the other teams in the conference are a juggernaut? I’m not buying it. Let’s go Bears!