The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5on TSN with the Baltimore Ravens taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the season rapidly approaching, we’ll be diving into some interesting markets that have caught the eye of our staff, led by TSN’s Sr. Sports Betting Analyst Domenic Padula.

Today, Dom and I will be picking one team we think could be the last in the league to be undefeated.

But before we make our picks, let’s examine the market on FanDuel Canada.

FanDuel NFL Futures: Who will be the last undefeated team?

The San Fransisco 49ers are currently the favourites to be the last undefeated team this season.

After inking wideout Brandon Aiyuk to a $120 million extension, the 49ers’ odds in this market went from +700 to +600.

San Fran opens the season on Sunday Night Football, playing the New York Jets as -205 favoruites.

The 49ers will play three divisional games by Week 6, have a date with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, and don’t have their bye until Week 9.

Not far behind San Fransico is the Detroit Lions at +650.

The Lions open the season with three home games in September and have a Week 5 bye, so it makes sense why oddsmakers like the Lions to start fast.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams at 10-1 or shorter coming in at that price.

Philadelphia will open its season in Brazil against a trendy Green Bay Packers team, but they will follow that game by playing three straight NFC South teams. A win in their opening game could see them go undefeated into October for the third time in three years.

Under head coach Nick Siriani, the Eagles are 7-2 in September.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs open their season with a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and a date with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

The team will be tested early and often this year as they will see the new-look Los Angeles Chargers, led by Jim Harbaugh, in Week 4 and the previously mentioned Super Bowl rematch in Week 8.

Here is a look at every team listed with odds of 30-1 or shorter

Luke Bellus: Detroit Lions +650

Circling back to the Lions, I like Dan Campbell’s squad at +650.

I listed earlier that the Lions have a favourable travel schedule to start to the year and an early bye.

What I’ll talk about now is how I think the continuity on the coaching staff helps this team.

Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was rumoured to be on the move this summer with a number of head coaching positions open.

However, Johnson chose to stay in Detroit, running it back for his *third* year with the team.

We see coordinators come and go from teams all the time and often it can take a roster a few weeks (or a season) to adjust.

Last year, we saw a good example with the Eagles as a change at OC saw the team’s offence rapidly decline.

Detroit won’t have to worry about that this season and if they take care of business Week 1 in a rematch of their divisional round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, I like them to make a good run at being the league’s last undefeated team in 2024

Domenic Padula: Houston Texans +1400 , New York Jets +1600

As Luke highlighted, the Lions have a very manageable schedule before a Week 5 bye, which includes playing three of their first four games at home.

I’ll tail Luke with a play on Detroit at +700 to be the league’s last remaining undefeated team.

I’ll also roll the dice on a couple of longshots that I think could surprise out of the gates.

The New York Jets and their fans have been waiting a long time for a chance to see what the Aaron Rodgers experience looks like.

Despite being forced to turn to Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle when Rodgers went down last season, the Jets still somehow won seven games.

That run included wins over the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Houston Texans.

If the Jets could pull off the upset win in San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 1, the door will be wide open for them to make a serious run to begin the season with games against the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings before hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

I’ll take a flyer on the Jets as a longshot to be the last remaining undefeated team at +1600 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, I’ve already locked in a FanDuel Best Bet on the Houston Texans to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

After that, Houston will host the Chicago Bears in their home opener, visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, then return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

The Texans could very well be 4-0 when they welcome the Bills to town for the Stefon Diggs revenge game in Week 5.

After that, they visit the Patriots in Week 6.

Houston is absolutely loaded on both sides of the football.

If their second-year QB C.J. Stroud takes another step up with a deep cast of skill-position players around him, the Texans could get off to a hot start.

I’ll take a flyer on Houston to be the league’s last remaining undefeated team at +1400.

Hopefully, one of the Lions, Texans, or the Jets will be the last remaining undefeated NFL team.