FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Chiefs On A Collision Course For Epic Week 6 Showdown The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs entered this season as the consensus top two choices to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Neither one of them has disappointed to date. Here are the latest FanDuel NFL power rankings.

The Bills and Chiefs both delivered impressive Week 4 wins to improve to 3-1.

The top two choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel are on a collision course for a Week 6 showdown in Kansas City.

First, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will need to take care of business this weekend.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +500

This Week: +450

In an AFC showdown that featured two of the top-six choices to win the Super Bowl, Buffalo rallied from down 17 points to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.

The Bills are now 21-1 when Josh Allen has a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in the same game.

Josh Allen ran for a first down here pic.twitter.com/g5kDspAnJR — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 2, 2022

Now Buffalo gets a home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 14-point favourite at FanDuel before its Week 6 showdown against the next team on this list.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +800

This Week: +700

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 41 points in a double-digit win over a top-five Super Bowl contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Now they’ll be in the prime time spotlight when they host the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

In Patrick Mahomes' last 17 primetime games, he's 15-2.



In that season's worth of games, here's his stat line:



4,800 yards, 38 TDs and 9 INTs



This includes two 400+ and six 300+ yard games. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 4, 2022

FanDuel currently has Kansas City as a 7.5-point favourite for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

The Chiefs are currently a one-point favourite on the look ahead line for their Week 6 showdown against the Bills.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +850

This Week: +750

The Eagles rallied from down 14 points to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21 and improve to 4-0.

The league’s last remaining undefeated team has a good chance to stay perfect as a 5.5-point favourite for Sunday’s clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

I fell in love with the NFL watching it every Sunday with a couple of my closest friends - the D’Addario brothers, Angelo and Anthony – a Cardinals’ fan and an Eagles fan, respectively.

While their sibling rivalry makes every meeting between these teams a little more special, neither one of them will be surprised if Philadelphia rolls to a win this Sunday.

T-4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +950

This Week: +1000

I’m not sure many people expected the Chiefs to run the ball a season-high 37 times for a season-high 189 rushing yards against the Tampa Bay defence last week.

Chiefs are running through the Bucs faster than 💩 ran through DK Metcalf — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 3, 2022

The Buccaneers will be motivated to correct what went wrong for them last week, and they should have the advantage against the run with Cordarrelle Patterson sidelined for the Atlanta Falcons.

For as bad as things looked at times on Sunday, Tampa Bay still hung around with one of the best teams in the league despite dealing with a ton of injuries on both sides of the football.

Let’s see how the Buccaneers respond when they get healthy… if they can get healthy.

T-4. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +1000

This Week: +1000

It wasn’t pretty, but the Packers beat the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday for their 15th consecutive home win, extending the longest active streak in the NFL.

Romeo Doubs was 7 years old when Aaron Rodgers threw his first career NFL TD.



He caught Rodgers 500th on Sunday.



What a journey. — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) October 4, 2022

I still don’t think we’ve seen the best that Green Bay will have to offer this season, but there are some positive signs, including the emergence of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs and the play of defensive tackle Rashan Gary.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +1600

After a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the Rams are now 0-7 in their last seven regular season meetings against their NFC West rival.

Let’s see how they respond as a 4.5-point favourite at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

T-7. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +1700

The Ravens have blown multiple leads of 17-plus points to the Bills and Miami Dolphins over the past three weeks.

Now they get the defending AFC champion and division rival Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday Night Football.

Joe Burrow put up 400 or more passing yards in both games against Baltimore last season.

After watching how the Ravens defence has fared so far this season on tape, I don’t think Burrow will hesitate to attack their secondary in that prime time showdown.

T-7. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1900

This Week: +1700

San Francisco jumped up a couple of spots in the FanDuel Power Rankings after extending its impressive run against the rival Rams.

The NFC West is wide open, and the 49ers have a chance to step on the gas as a 6.5-point favourite against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +2200

The Vikings are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL right now.

Despite a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, their odds to win the Super Bowl actually lengthened at FanDuel from +2100 to +2200.

Justin Jefferson had 10 receptions for 147 yards on 13 targets working against Marshon Lattimore and the Saints on Sunday.



Then he posted this to his IG. 😅#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/qRAbY2PsI0 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) October 3, 2022

However, they still leapfrogged the Dolphins and Broncos on this list, after Miami and Denver both suffered ugly losses in Week 4.

Also, Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp are no co-favourites to win Offensive Player of the Year at +700 at FanDuel.

T-10. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +2400

Miami was one of two undefeated teams in the league entering Week 4.

In addition to a loss to Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football, the Dolphins will be without their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future.

T-10. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +2400

The Chargers didn’t need Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, or Justin Herbert at full strength to beat the Houston Texans.

Most games w/ 300+ passing yards since 2020:



JUSTIN HERBERT 19

Tom Brady 17

Josh Allen 16

Patrick Mahomes 15 pic.twitter.com/H0vJ84zG1v — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 3, 2022

However, they’ll need all of the above in order to contend in an absolutely loaded AFC.

T-10. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +2400

A win in Baltimore on Sunday night will erase any negative feelings about Cincinnati’s 0-2 start.

T-10. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +2400

Of the four teams that are currently +2400 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel, only one of them has shorter odds to win it all right now than they did seven days ago.

Cooper Rush is the first quarterback in franchise history to begin his career with four straight wins.

Cooper Rush is the first QB in Cowboys history to start his career with a perfect 4-0 record. ⭐️



Next up, Dallas will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (-4.5) in Week 5. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yg2XcBdPch — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 4, 2022

Now that the Cowboys have identified a winning formula, can they build on it with Michael Gallup back in the lineup and Dak Prescott close to making his return?

14. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +1900

This Week: +3000

After a couple of narrow wins over the Texans and 49ers, Denver came crashing back down with an ugly loss to a Raiders’ side that was winless entering Week 4.

If there’s a positive for Broncos’ fans to rally around, it’s the fact that Russell Wilson and company won’t have to wait long for the opportunity to bounce back, as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel made Denver a three-point home favourite for that AFC showdown.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +4800

The Jaguars looked fairly impressive against Philadelphia before things fell apart for them as the game progressed.

While they might not be ready to take down the top choice to win the Super Bowl from the NFC, Jacksonville is an interesting team to watch right now in the wide-open AFC South.

T-16. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +5000

Any positives that Colts’ fans were able to take from a Week 3 win over Kansas City were thrown out the window with an ugly 24-17 loss to Tennessee at home.

What happens if Indianapolis ends up with just one win through the first five weeks of the regular season?

T-16. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +5000

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Titans get the same respect as the Colts after they beat them in their own building last week.

WooOOOoOoooOOoOOW‼️



🎙In the Booth with Mike Keith presented by @FBHealthPlans pic.twitter.com/aMVxLKwtaj — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 4, 2022

In fact, Tennessee now has wins over both teams that have identical odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

T-16. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +7500

This Week: +5000

Las Vegas jumped from 21st to T-16th on this list after securing its first win of the season against Denver last week.

What a ride. 😉 pic.twitter.com/pQ8Do1xXqB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022

The Raiders are on the board, but now they have to go on the road to face Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

19. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +4400

This Week: +5500

The team that most people outside of Cleveland just wants to go away took a step back with a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.

Now they play the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens and Bengals over a stretch that will go a long way towards determining whether this team is still relevant in December.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +6000

The Cardinals took care of business as a small road dog at Carolina in Week 4.

The Cardinals offense has been all kinds of banged up, looks completely out of sync for the first 30+ minutes of every game and has yet to reach 300 passing yards in a single contest.



And yet, Kyler Murray is the overall fantasy QB8. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 4, 2022

They’ll face a much tougher test against one of the NFC’s best when they clash with the Eagles on Sunday.

21. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +6500

This Week: +7500

The Saints were forced to pivot from Jameis Winston to Andy Dalton due to injury.

It also didn’t help that they were without Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in a 28-25 loss to Minnesota.

Through 4 games, Chris Olave and Pete Werner have been the #Saints best players. Marshon Lattimore, stellar in first three games, would be next. #OhioStateTweet — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 4, 2022

Can New Orleans keep its season alive with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday?

22. New York Giants

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +11000

A close win over the Chicago Bears won’t do much to change the perception of the Giants.

Saquon Barkley is all the way back 💪 pic.twitter.com/FYy5prq5tu — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2022

Now Daniel Jones will head overseas with an injured ankle that could limit him in a difficult challenge against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in London.

23. New England Patriots

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +12000

Bill Belichick might be smart enough to get the Patriots to overtime in Green Bay, but this year’s team will ultimately be limited by the lack of talent on the roster.

New England opened as a three-point favourite for this week’s game against the Lions.

The schedule is still manageable, but the Patriots absolutely need a win over Detroit in order to avoid falling too far out of the playoff picture in the AFC.

24. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +14000

Injuries on offence and the limitations that come with the league’s worst defence ultimately cost Detroit in a loss to the Seahawks.

The Lions might not be a great team just yet, but are they good enough to cover getting a field goal for this week’s road trip to New England?

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +18000

It looks like the Steelers are going to go with rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback moving forward.

Kenny Pickett is listed as our starting quarterback on our latest depth chart.



📝: https://t.co/uFjycYGFSu pic.twitter.com/Aw7NbjwOGw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2022

The good news is that nothing can be worse than the offence they ran with Mitch Trubisky.

The bad news is that it might not look that much better with Pickett at quarterback in Buffalo on Sunday.

T-26. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +21000

Any hope that Baker Mayfield could lead the Panthers into playoff contention dissipated with an ugly loss to the Cardinals at home.

Now Mayfield gets to face a 49ers’ defence that just made Matthew Stafford look very ordinary.

T-26. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +22000

This Week: +21000

They’re not going to contend for a Super Bowl, but Arthur Smith and the Falcons deserve full marks for back-to-back wins over Seattle and Cleveland to improve to .500 at the quarter mark.

28. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +13000

This Week: +22000

The Carson Wentz experiment has failed in Washington.

29. New York Jets

Last Week: +22000

This Week: +28000

Zach Wilson threw a pair of interceptions in his 2022 regular season debut, but still earned the win after his defence forced Trubisky and Pickett to combine for four interceptions in a 24-20 win.

30. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +20000

This Week: +37000

The Texans aren’t doing anything to help me out at this point, but my bet on the Bears to finish with the league’s worst record at +1100 has legs after an ugly loss to the Giants.

31. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +42000

Geno Smith has a better QBR than Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts through four weeks.

The fact that I’m cheering against the Bears the rest of the way means that I’m cheering for the Seahawks.

32. Houston Texans

Last Week: +55000

This Week: +100000

It won’t get any easier for the league’s lone remaining winless team as a 7.5-point favourite at Jacksonville this Sunday.