2h ago
FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Bills in historic territory following win in Kansas City
Just how good are the Buffalo Bills? After 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bills stand alone atop the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings as the obvious Super Bowl favourite. But why stop there? Dom Padula has more in his weekly FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.
Orlovsky: 'Josh Allen was the best player in the NFL yesterday'
But why stop there?
After all, the Bills are currently leading the league in a way that football fans haven’t seen since 2003.
Through the first six weeks of the season, Buffalo leads the entire NFL in both offensive and defensive DVOA, an advanced metric used to break down teams, units or players.
It’s the first time that any team has ranked No. 1 in DVOA on both offence and defence since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it all the way back in 2003.
That is an absolutely remarkable accomplishment.
The Super Bowl isn’t until February, but the Bills are all the way down to +290 to win it all at FanDuel.
To put that number into perspective, we never even saw a team at shorter than +400 to win it all at any point during last regular season.
Josh Allen and his teammates are in a class of their own.
However, the Super Bowl isn't until February, and there's still a lot of time between now and then, with a lot of work left to do in Buffalo in order to get to the big game.
Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 7.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +400
This Week: +290
Last week, the Bills were +400 to win the Super Bowl, which would have matched the shortest price we saw for any team at any point during the last regular season.
Following a win in Kansas City, Buffalo is all the way down to +290 as the clear consensus top choice to win it all.
📍Hurdle Ave., Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/DOfXfGgGdp— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 18, 2022
Allen and company will have some extra time to soak in the moment with a bye in Week 7 before hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
The second half of the schedule is shaping up to be a favourable one, and the Bills are now alone in the driver’s seat as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +650
This Week: +550
For the first time, a team other than the Chiefs joins Buffalo in the top two positions in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.
From +4000 in March to +550 to win the Super Bowl right now, there’s no doubt who the traders believe will have the best chance to challenge the Bills for NFL supremacy in February.
The #Eagles have run the second-most RPOs in the NFL through six weeks, and they run them better than anyone— Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 18, 2022
Exhibit A: Sunday Night Football #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gdeaIfHkLO
The Eagles are so good that they can leave a lot on the table and still start the season with six straight wins.
Like Buffalo, Philadelphia is the only other team in the league that ranks in the top-five in both offensive and defensive DVOA through six weeks.
The Jordan Davis effect in the running game...— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 18, 2022
Opponents have run the ball 132 times vs. Eagles this season. They averaged 3.92 yards per carry with Davis in the game, 5.94 yards per carry when Davis is off the field.
And like Buffalo, Philly gets a bye this week before a stretch that includes games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.
There’s a good chance the Eagles could finish the regular season with the best record in the NFL.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +650
This Week: +800
For the first time since Week 1, we can find the Chiefs listed at longer than +700 to win the Super Bowl.
Is this an ideal buy-low opportunity with Kansas City?
Patrick Mahomes will make his 70th career start in Week 7 against the 49ers.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 19, 2022
Most QB Wins in First 70 Starts
Super Bowl Era
Ken Stabler (55)
Patrick Mahomes (54)
Tom Brady (52)
Roger Staubach (52)#ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs @ProFootballHOF
For what it’s worth, the Chiefs weren’t at full strength on defence in their loss to Buffalo and they still had a chance to win that game on the final drive.
If you believe that Kansas City can win it all, then +800 is a pretty good price to buy in at.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +950
This Week: +1100
For most NFL quarterbacks, a two-month stretch like the one Tom Brady has put together might mean it’s time to hit the panic button.
And maybe it is for Brady.
If people want to “blame” Rodgers and Brady for Sundays losses— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 18, 2022
Pray for them and walk away
We still don’t know how good the Buccaneers have the potential to be at full strength, but the concerns on the offensive line and defence are real, and Tampa Bay just got beat up by a Pittsburgh Steelers team that looked like an NCAA team against the Bills.
Is anybody willing to put their money on Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl at +1100?
I’m not.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1700
Four straight wins have propelled Minnesota into the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel right now.
No Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Dalvin Cook, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.— Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) October 18, 2022
Not a huge fan of Week 7
Justin Jefferson is a legitimate threat to win Offensive Player of the Year, the defence has held its own, and Kirk Cousins has just enough help to go 5-1 to start the season.
Four weeks from now on Nov. 13, we’ll find out just how close the Vikings are to contending when they visit Buffalo in Week 10.
T-6. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1400
This Week: +1800
The Ravens find themselves in the same spot on this list as they were entering Week 6.
However, Baltimore’s odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel lengthened from +1400 to +1800 following a loss to the New York Giants.
"You just have to finish. You have to make it a habit to finish. And it’s not easy, because the other team is trying to do the same thing.. That’s competition. So, we’ll keep fighting." pic.twitter.com/GQsBJGhzn9— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2022
While the Ravens are 3-3, they’ve only trailed for a combined 1:58 in their three losses, so it’s difficult to get too down on them this early in the season.
Baltimore now enters a very interesting stretch that features the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints over the next three weeks.
Let’s see if Lamar Jackson and company can string together multiple wins for the first time this season.
T-6. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +1800
The Chargers have dealt with more significant injuries than any other team in the NFL, and yet they’re 4-2 as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town this week.
wellllllp. pic.twitter.com/1dJGWc35kJ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 18, 2022
Justin Herbert absolutely deserves to be in the MVP conversation after what he’s overcome through the first six weeks of the season.
8. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1900
Atlanta looks like a better team than most expected, but that doesn’t mean FanDuel wasn’t about to adjust San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds following a Week 6 loss to Marcus Mariota and company.
SF vs KC note: Jimmy Garoppolo is 3-0 SU & ATS as home underdog in his career.— Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 18, 2022
Team PPG: 33
Comp pct: 73%
TD-Int: 8-1
Total QBR: 94.0
The 49ers are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, but they are really beat up on defence right now, and even at full strength they don’t appear to be in the same class as the top three teams in the NFL.
Now they have to play one of them as they host the Chiefs in Week 7.
T-9. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +2000
This Week: +2000
Unlike with San Francisco, the traders at FanDuel weren’t interested in adjusting the Cowboys’ odds to win it all following a Week 6 loss in Philadelphia with Cooper Rush at quarterback.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just posted on Instagram for the first time since the season opener. pic.twitter.com/hTrqSRrysN— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 18, 2022
It appears as though Dak Prescott is ready to make his return at quarterback against the Detroit Lions this week.
FanDuel made Dallas a seven-point favourite for Sunday’s clash.
T-9. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +1400
This Week: +2000
It’s time for Packers’ fans to hit the panic button.
Green Bay is coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the New York Jets.
While Matt LaFleur is trying to figure out what Aaron Rodgers means by “simplifying” the #Packers offense, I’m trying to figure out if using the word “pussyfoot” makes me an 80-year-old man, a guy with too many cats or just someone who used the word correctly but chose poorly. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/KG6YnC0OPx— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 18, 2022
Sure, a lot of fans want to crown the Giants and Jets as playoff contenders, but while the Bills and Eagles are bullying their opponents, the Packers are struggling just to keep up.
FanDuel dropped Green Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl from +1400 to +2000.
11. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +2300
This Week: +2300
L.A.’s odds to go back-to-back didn’t change after grinding out a win over the lowly Carolina Panthers.
"We know y'all got us! We ain't trippin'!"— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2022
🎤 Mic'd Up with @ernestjones53 | @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/spu7H02D2f
The bye week couldn’t have come sooner for the Rams, which will have an extra week to prepare for a stretch that features games against the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.
Matthew Stafford and company will need to make believers out of bettors that have soured on L.A.’s potential ceiling for this season.
12. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2900
This Week: +2400
The Bengals beat the injury-plagued New Orleans Saints on Sunday to get back to .500, but everything has looked so difficult for this team all season.
"He's not only a great teammate, he's one of my best friends...I'm so fortunate to be able to play with this guy."— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022
After connecting with him for 132 yards and 2 TD, Joe Burrow had nothing but love for Ja'Marr Chase 💜💛
🎤 @AJRoss_TV | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/6xmQIpaYdx
Cincinnati is currently a 6.5-point favourite for a Week 7 clash with Atlanta.
This will be another prime opportunity for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to showcase their potential.
13. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +3400
This Week: +4000
After a 3-0 start, Miami has lost three straight and is suddenly +4000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
The Dolphins are expected to get Tua Tagovailoa back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
Why Tua Tagovailoa’s return is exactly what Dolphins need to energize their team amidst out of 3-game losing streak & lift the offense back to where it was in 1st month of the season.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2022
More from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/XXUh7KA4Yo
It’s the perfect opportunity for this offence to pick up from where it left off before Tua’s injury.
Still, there are some obvious concerns with Tua’s overall outlook for the remainder of the year.
Even at +4000, I don’t think many bettors are rushing to the window to bet on Miami to win the Super Bowl.
T-14. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +4100
This Week: +4000
The Colts have suddenly turned things around with back-to-back wins over the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Passing yards per game this season— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2022
Josh Allen 333.0
Matt Ryan 294.2
Patrick Mahomes 289.3
Justin Herbert 286.0
Tom Brady 275.3 pic.twitter.com/tcVFg5bBX3
Now they get the opportunity to conquer another division opponent in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
I jumped on Titans money line as the first bet that I placed for Week 7.
The spread for that game is up from Tennessee -1.5 to -2.5.
Let’s see how Indianapolis responds with a chance to earn a key win over a division opponent that they have struggled against in recent years in the Titans.
T-14. New England Patriots
Last Week: +6500
This Week: +5000
The Patriots were completely written off a couple of weeks ago when they were listed at +12000 to win the Super Bowl.
.@Patriots offense has been sparked by the skill set of @baileyzappe04 70% completion, 600 yards, 4-1 TD/INT. over 8 yards/att. Very efficient and everyone is happy. Is their a decision at QB? To be made. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lICajxaMms— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2022
Two weeks later, FanDuel has New England at +5000 to win it all at 3-3.
While Bill Belichick and his staff deserve full marks for overcoming the loss of Mac Jones, there’s no doubt that the schedule has been relatively favourable early on.
Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2022
BB breaks down Rhamondre’s rushing TD. pic.twitter.com/sABVj3omol
That trend will continue with the Patriots listed as a 7.5-point favourite for this week’s contest against the Chicago Bears.
T-14. New York Giants
Last Week: +8500
This Week: +5000
From +11000 to win the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago to +5000 to win it all at FanDuel right now, the Giants are off to a better start than many fans would have expected at 5-1.
Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/SVEO5IFk4X— New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2022
Next up, a trip to Jacksonville in Week 7 in a game that should be very interesting for both teams.
17. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +5500
Tennessee’s odds to win the Super Bowl actually lengthened from +5000 to +5500 during its bye week.
Derrick Henry puts in The Work on and off the field. Does @justtrain have what it takes to train like a King? @KingHenry_2 | @Titans pic.twitter.com/MyLVTdYerI— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022
If the Titans take care of business and complete the sweep of the season series against the Colts on Sunday, we’ll see that number come right back down.
18. Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: +7000
This Week: +7000
The last time we saw the Raiders, they fell just short in an AFC West showdown with the Chiefs that left them with a 1-4 record.
Coming off a bye week, they get the opportunity to flex on the Houston Texans.
See you next week, #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ClmFADuusR— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 16, 2022
Derek Carr and company need to deliver a statement win as a seven-point favourite on Sunday and get their season back on track.
Let’s see if it happens.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +6500
This Week: +7500
The Jaguars’ defence really struggled against Matt Ryan and the Colts in Week 6, and that’s a big reason why they continued their freefall in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.
It won’t get any easier for Jacksonville this week against the streaking Giants.
T-20. Cleveland Browns
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +8500
From +6000 to +8500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following a Week 6 loss to the Patriots, Cleveland was among the biggest losers in the NFL once again on Sunday.
Now the Browns have to travel to face the division rival Ravens as they look to avoid a fourth straight loss on Sunday afternoon.
T-20. New Orleans Saints
Last Week: +5000
This Week: +8500
The fact that the Saints nearly upset Cincinnati without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and Jameis Winston last week is impressive, but it doesn’t change the fact that this team is headed in the wrong direction at 2-4.
Let’s see if New Orleans can figure out a way to pull out a victory on this week’s road trip to face an Arizona Cardinals’ team that is also headed in the wrong direction entering Week 7.
T-20. New York Jets
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +8500
From +28000 to win the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago to +8500 right now, the Jets turned a lot of heads with back-to-back wins over the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.
man is it a good week for a One Jets Drive episode— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 19, 2022
Thursday, 8 pm pic.twitter.com/aIgiPGWEY8
Now they really have an opportunity to make a statement as they travel to Denver as short road underdogs for a Week 7 showdown with the Broncos.
23. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +3000
This Week: +9000
From +3000 to +9000 to win the Super Bowl in just two weeks, the situation in Denver just keeps getting worse.
Our @TomPelissero just reported on NFL Now @nflnetwork that Russell Wilson is getting an MRI on his hamstring today. Could be a "fairly significant" injury.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2022
After an ugly loss to the rival Chargers on Monday Night Football, it now looks like Russell Wilson could miss time.
Yikes.
24. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: +9000
This Week: +10000
I’ll give the edge to Denver as the most disappointing team in the NFL so far this season.
That said, the Cardinals are a close second on that list.
25. Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: +18000
This Week: +15000
The Falcons remain the league’s only undefeated team against the spread with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
.@PostMalone showing @kylepitts__ some love in the 🅰️ tonight 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OtmRee9ty6— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 19, 2022
While the traders at FanDuel adjusted Atlanta’s odds to win the Super Bowl, the Falcons remain at No. 25 in the Power Rankings entering Week 7.
26. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +50000
This Week: +21000
Geno Smith might no longer be the most efficient quarterback in the NFL.
However, he just led the Seahawks to a 3-3 record following an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.
If the Russell Wilson injury is serious, the Denver Broncos should reach out to the Seattle Seahawks.— Russell Clay (@RussellJClay) October 18, 2022
With the emergence of Geno Smith, the Seahawks have a talented, young QB in Drew Lock who has a lot to prove.
Could be opportunity now in Denver.
The fact that Smith has performed better than Wilson early on this season only makes the trade look that much worse to Broncos’ fans.
T-27. Detroit Lions
This Week: +22000
Last Week: +22000
The Lions had plenty of time to think about their ugly 29-0 loss to the Patriots during their bye week.
Now they have to deal with an upset Cowboys team that is coming off a loss to the rival Eagles with Prescott expected to be back at quarterback.
This one could get ugly for Jared Goff and company.
T-27. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: +28000
This Week: +22000
Where did that come from?!
The Steelers shocked the Buccaneers with a 20-18 win in front of their home fans in Week 6.
10 🎯 11— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022
📺 #PITvsMIA Sunday at 8:20 PM ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/meToVl4MZA
However, their schedule doesn’t get any easier the next two weeks as they visit the Dolphins and Eagles.
29. Washington Commanders
Last Week: +21000
This Week: +31000
The Commanders survived a tough challenge from the Chicago Bears and pulled out a 12-7 win in Week 6.
Taylor Heinicke will start while Carson Wentz is out with fractured finger. https://t.co/6x3SlKw1pr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2022
However, they lost their starting quarterback Carson Wentz, and now they have to face a motivated Packers team that is coming off back-to-back losses this week.
30. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: +21000
This Week: +55000
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Carolina, Robbie Anderson gets into it with the coaching staff in the middle of the game.
Robbie Anderson just got kicked out of the game ...— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022
BY HIS OWN TEAM 😳pic.twitter.com/baWw7PlTbi
Anderson is gone, but the Panthers still have several pieces to trade as they launch another rebuild.
T-31. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +50000
This Week: +100000
The Bears are already in rebuild mode, with a young quarterback that doesn’t have nearly enough weapons around him to succeed right now.
It won’t get any easier versus Bill Belichick in Week 7.
T-31. Houston Texans
Last Week: +42000
This Week: +100000
At this rate, it looks like the Texans will be looking for a new franchise quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.