FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Bills in historic territory following win in Kansas City

Orlovsky: 'Josh Allen was the best player in the NFL yesterday'

Just how good are the Buffalo Bills?

After 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bills stand alone atop the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings as the obvious Super Bowl favourite.

But why stop there?

After all, the Bills are currently leading the league in a way that football fans haven’t seen since 2003.

Through the first six weeks of the season, Buffalo leads the entire NFL in both offensive and defensive DVOA, an advanced metric used to break down teams, units or players.

It’s the first time that any team has ranked No. 1 in DVOA on both offence and defence since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it all the way back in 2003.

That is an absolutely remarkable accomplishment.

The Super Bowl isn’t until February, but the Bills are all the way down to +290 to win it all at FanDuel.

To put that number into perspective, we never even saw a team at shorter than +400 to win it all at any point during last regular season.

Josh Allen and his teammates are in a class of their own.

However, the Super Bowl isn’t until February, and there’s still a lot of time between now and then, with a lot of work left to do in Buffalo in order to get to the big game.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 7.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +400

This Week: +290

Last week, the Bills were +400 to win the Super Bowl, which would have matched the shortest price we saw for any team at any point during the last regular season.

Following a win in Kansas City, Buffalo is all the way down to +290 as the clear consensus top choice to win it all.

Allen and company will have some extra time to soak in the moment with a bye in Week 7 before hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

The second half of the schedule is shaping up to be a favourable one, and the Bills are now alone in the driver’s seat as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +650

This Week: +550

For the first time, a team other than the Chiefs joins Buffalo in the top two positions in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.

From +4000 in March to +550 to win the Super Bowl right now, there’s no doubt who the traders believe will have the best chance to challenge the Bills for NFL supremacy in February.

The #Eagles have run the second-most RPOs in the NFL through six weeks, and they run them better than anyone



Exhibit A: Sunday Night Football #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gdeaIfHkLO — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 18, 2022

The Eagles are so good that they can leave a lot on the table and still start the season with six straight wins.

Like Buffalo, Philadelphia is the only other team in the league that ranks in the top-five in both offensive and defensive DVOA through six weeks.

The Jordan Davis effect in the running game...



Opponents have run the ball 132 times vs. Eagles this season. They averaged 3.92 yards per carry with Davis in the game, 5.94 yards per carry when Davis is off the field. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 18, 2022

And like Buffalo, Philly gets a bye this week before a stretch that includes games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

There’s a good chance the Eagles could finish the regular season with the best record in the NFL.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +650

This Week: +800

For the first time since Week 1, we can find the Chiefs listed at longer than +700 to win the Super Bowl.

Is this an ideal buy-low opportunity with Kansas City?

Patrick Mahomes will make his 70th career start in Week 7 against the 49ers.



Most QB Wins in First 70 Starts

Super Bowl Era



Ken Stabler (55)

Patrick Mahomes (54)

Tom Brady (52)

Roger Staubach (52)#ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs @ProFootballHOF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 19, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Chiefs weren’t at full strength on defence in their loss to Buffalo and they still had a chance to win that game on the final drive.

If you believe that Kansas City can win it all, then +800 is a pretty good price to buy in at.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +950

This Week: +1100

For most NFL quarterbacks, a two-month stretch like the one Tom Brady has put together might mean it’s time to hit the panic button.

And maybe it is for Brady.

If people want to “blame” Rodgers and Brady for Sundays losses



Pray for them and walk away — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 18, 2022

We still don’t know how good the Buccaneers have the potential to be at full strength, but the concerns on the offensive line and defence are real, and Tampa Bay just got beat up by a Pittsburgh Steelers team that looked like an NCAA team against the Bills.

Is anybody willing to put their money on Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl at +1100?

I’m not.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1700

Four straight wins have propelled Minnesota into the top five choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel right now.

No Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Dalvin Cook, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.



Not a huge fan of Week 7 — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) October 18, 2022

Justin Jefferson is a legitimate threat to win Offensive Player of the Year, the defence has held its own, and Kirk Cousins has just enough help to go 5-1 to start the season.

Four weeks from now on Nov. 13, we’ll find out just how close the Vikings are to contending when they visit Buffalo in Week 10.

T-6. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +1800

The Ravens find themselves in the same spot on this list as they were entering Week 6.

However, Baltimore’s odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel lengthened from +1400 to +1800 following a loss to the New York Giants.

"You just have to finish. You have to make it a habit to finish. And it’s not easy, because the other team is trying to do the same thing.. That’s competition. So, we’ll keep fighting." pic.twitter.com/GQsBJGhzn9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2022

While the Ravens are 3-3, they’ve only trailed for a combined 1:58 in their three losses, so it’s difficult to get too down on them this early in the season.

Baltimore now enters a very interesting stretch that features the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints over the next three weeks.

Let’s see if Lamar Jackson and company can string together multiple wins for the first time this season.

T-6. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +1800

The Chargers have dealt with more significant injuries than any other team in the NFL, and yet they’re 4-2 as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town this week.

Justin Herbert absolutely deserves to be in the MVP conversation after what he’s overcome through the first six weeks of the season.

8. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1300

This Week: +1900

Atlanta looks like a better team than most expected, but that doesn’t mean FanDuel wasn’t about to adjust San Francisco’s Super Bowl odds following a Week 6 loss to Marcus Mariota and company.

SF vs KC note: Jimmy Garoppolo is 3-0 SU & ATS as home underdog in his career.



Team PPG: 33

Comp pct: 73%

TD-Int: 8-1

Total QBR: 94.0 — Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 18, 2022

The 49ers are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, but they are really beat up on defence right now, and even at full strength they don’t appear to be in the same class as the top three teams in the NFL.

Now they have to play one of them as they host the Chiefs in Week 7.

T-9. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +2000

Unlike with San Francisco, the traders at FanDuel weren’t interested in adjusting the Cowboys’ odds to win it all following a Week 6 loss in Philadelphia with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just posted on Instagram for the first time since the season opener. pic.twitter.com/hTrqSRrysN — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 18, 2022

It appears as though Dak Prescott is ready to make his return at quarterback against the Detroit Lions this week.

FanDuel made Dallas a seven-point favourite for Sunday’s clash.

T-9. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +1400

This Week: +2000

It’s time for Packers’ fans to hit the panic button.

Green Bay is coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

While Matt LaFleur is trying to figure out what Aaron Rodgers means by “simplifying” the #Packers offense, I’m trying to figure out if using the word “pussyfoot” makes me an 80-year-old man, a guy with too many cats or just someone who used the word correctly but chose poorly. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/KG6YnC0OPx — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 18, 2022

Sure, a lot of fans want to crown the Giants and Jets as playoff contenders, but while the Bills and Eagles are bullying their opponents, the Packers are struggling just to keep up.

FanDuel dropped Green Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl from +1400 to +2000.

11. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +2300

This Week: +2300

L.A.’s odds to go back-to-back didn’t change after grinding out a win over the lowly Carolina Panthers.

The bye week couldn’t have come sooner for the Rams, which will have an extra week to prepare for a stretch that features games against the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Stafford and company will need to make believers out of bettors that have soured on L.A.’s potential ceiling for this season.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2900

This Week: +2400

The Bengals beat the injury-plagued New Orleans Saints on Sunday to get back to .500, but everything has looked so difficult for this team all season.

"He's not only a great teammate, he's one of my best friends...I'm so fortunate to be able to play with this guy."



After connecting with him for 132 yards and 2 TD, Joe Burrow had nothing but love for Ja'Marr Chase 💜💛



🎤 @AJRoss_TV | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/6xmQIpaYdx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022

Cincinnati is currently a 6.5-point favourite for a Week 7 clash with Atlanta.

This will be another prime opportunity for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to showcase their potential.

13. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +4000

After a 3-0 start, Miami has lost three straight and is suddenly +4000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The Dolphins are expected to get Tua Tagovailoa back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Why Tua Tagovailoa’s return is exactly what Dolphins need to energize their team amidst out of 3-game losing streak & lift the offense back to where it was in 1st month of the season.



More from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/XXUh7KA4Yo — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2022

It’s the perfect opportunity for this offence to pick up from where it left off before Tua’s injury.

Still, there are some obvious concerns with Tua’s overall outlook for the remainder of the year.

Even at +4000, I don’t think many bettors are rushing to the window to bet on Miami to win the Super Bowl.

T-14. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +4100

This Week: +4000

The Colts have suddenly turned things around with back-to-back wins over the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Passing yards per game this season



Josh Allen 333.0

Matt Ryan 294.2

Patrick Mahomes 289.3

Justin Herbert 286.0

Tom Brady 275.3 pic.twitter.com/tcVFg5bBX3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2022

Now they get the opportunity to conquer another division opponent in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

I jumped on Titans money line as the first bet that I placed for Week 7.

The spread for that game is up from Tennessee -1.5 to -2.5.

Let’s see how Indianapolis responds with a chance to earn a key win over a division opponent that they have struggled against in recent years in the Titans.

T-14. New England Patriots

Last Week: +6500

This Week: +5000

The Patriots were completely written off a couple of weeks ago when they were listed at +12000 to win the Super Bowl.

.@Patriots offense has been sparked by the skill set of @baileyzappe04 70% completion, 600 yards, 4-1 TD/INT. over 8 yards/att. Very efficient and everyone is happy. Is their a decision at QB? To be made. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/lICajxaMms — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 17, 2022

Two weeks later, FanDuel has New England at +5000 to win it all at 3-3.

While Bill Belichick and his staff deserve full marks for overcoming the loss of Mac Jones, there’s no doubt that the schedule has been relatively favourable early on.

Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.



BB breaks down Rhamondre’s rushing TD. pic.twitter.com/sABVj3omol — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2022

That trend will continue with the Patriots listed as a 7.5-point favourite for this week’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

T-14. New York Giants

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +5000

From +11000 to win the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago to +5000 to win it all at FanDuel right now, the Giants are off to a better start than many fans would have expected at 5-1.

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/SVEO5IFk4X — New York Giants (@Giants) October 18, 2022

Next up, a trip to Jacksonville in Week 7 in a game that should be very interesting for both teams.

17. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +5500

Tennessee’s odds to win the Super Bowl actually lengthened from +5000 to +5500 during its bye week.

Derrick Henry puts in The Work on and off the field. Does @justtrain have what it takes to train like a King? @KingHenry_2 | @Titans pic.twitter.com/MyLVTdYerI — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022

If the Titans take care of business and complete the sweep of the season series against the Colts on Sunday, we’ll see that number come right back down.

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +7000

The last time we saw the Raiders, they fell just short in an AFC West showdown with the Chiefs that left them with a 1-4 record.

Coming off a bye week, they get the opportunity to flex on the Houston Texans.

Derek Carr and company need to deliver a statement win as a seven-point favourite on Sunday and get their season back on track.

Let’s see if it happens.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +6500

This Week: +7500

The Jaguars’ defence really struggled against Matt Ryan and the Colts in Week 6, and that’s a big reason why they continued their freefall in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings.

It won’t get any easier for Jacksonville this week against the streaking Giants.

T-20. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +6000

This Week: +8500

From +6000 to +8500 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel following a Week 6 loss to the Patriots, Cleveland was among the biggest losers in the NFL once again on Sunday.

Now the Browns have to travel to face the division rival Ravens as they look to avoid a fourth straight loss on Sunday afternoon.

T-20. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +5000

This Week: +8500

The fact that the Saints nearly upset Cincinnati without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and Jameis Winston last week is impressive, but it doesn’t change the fact that this team is headed in the wrong direction at 2-4.

Let’s see if New Orleans can figure out a way to pull out a victory on this week’s road trip to face an Arizona Cardinals’ team that is also headed in the wrong direction entering Week 7.

T-20. New York Jets

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +8500

From +28000 to win the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago to +8500 right now, the Jets turned a lot of heads with back-to-back wins over the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

man is it a good week for a One Jets Drive episode



Thursday, 8 pm pic.twitter.com/aIgiPGWEY8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 19, 2022

Now they really have an opportunity to make a statement as they travel to Denver as short road underdogs for a Week 7 showdown with the Broncos.

23. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +3000

This Week: +9000

From +3000 to +9000 to win the Super Bowl in just two weeks, the situation in Denver just keeps getting worse.

Our @TomPelissero just reported on NFL Now @nflnetwork that Russell Wilson is getting an MRI on his hamstring today. Could be a "fairly significant" injury. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2022

After an ugly loss to the rival Chargers on Monday Night Football, it now looks like Russell Wilson could miss time.

Yikes.

24. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +10000

I’ll give the edge to Denver as the most disappointing team in the NFL so far this season.

That said, the Cardinals are a close second on that list.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +15000

The Falcons remain the league’s only undefeated team against the spread with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

While the traders at FanDuel adjusted Atlanta’s odds to win the Super Bowl, the Falcons remain at No. 25 in the Power Rankings entering Week 7.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +50000

This Week: +21000

Geno Smith might no longer be the most efficient quarterback in the NFL.

However, he just led the Seahawks to a 3-3 record following an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

If the Russell Wilson injury is serious, the Denver Broncos should reach out to the Seattle Seahawks.



With the emergence of Geno Smith, the Seahawks have a talented, young QB in Drew Lock who has a lot to prove.



Could be opportunity now in Denver. — Russell Clay (@RussellJClay) October 18, 2022

The fact that Smith has performed better than Wilson early on this season only makes the trade look that much worse to Broncos’ fans.

T-27. Detroit Lions

This Week: +22000

Last Week: +22000

The Lions had plenty of time to think about their ugly 29-0 loss to the Patriots during their bye week.

Now they have to deal with an upset Cowboys team that is coming off a loss to the rival Eagles with Prescott expected to be back at quarterback.

This one could get ugly for Jared Goff and company.

T-27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +22000

Where did that come from?!

The Steelers shocked the Buccaneers with a 20-18 win in front of their home fans in Week 6.

10 🎯 11



📺 #PITvsMIA Sunday at 8:20 PM ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/meToVl4MZA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022

However, their schedule doesn’t get any easier the next two weeks as they visit the Dolphins and Eagles.

29. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +31000

The Commanders survived a tough challenge from the Chicago Bears and pulled out a 12-7 win in Week 6.

Taylor Heinicke will start while Carson Wentz is out with fractured finger. https://t.co/6x3SlKw1pr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2022

However, they lost their starting quarterback Carson Wentz, and now they have to face a motivated Packers team that is coming off back-to-back losses this week.

30. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +55000

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Carolina, Robbie Anderson gets into it with the coaching staff in the middle of the game.

Robbie Anderson just got kicked out of the game ...



BY HIS OWN TEAM 😳pic.twitter.com/baWw7PlTbi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022

Anderson is gone, but the Panthers still have several pieces to trade as they launch another rebuild.

T-31. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +50000

This Week: +100000

The Bears are already in rebuild mode, with a young quarterback that doesn’t have nearly enough weapons around him to succeed right now.

It won’t get any easier versus Bill Belichick in Week 7.

T-31. Houston Texans

Last Week: +42000

This Week: +100000

At this rate, it looks like the Texans will be looking for a new franchise quarterback with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.