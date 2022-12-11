Fantilli makes a statement as tension rises at Canada's camp Adam Fantilli is off to a fantastic start in the NCAA with 11 goals and 15 assists in 16 games, but Hockey Canada director of player personnel Alan Millar stressed on Saturday that the Nobleton, Ont. native still needs to earn a spot on the World Junior team. Fantilli, 18, appears unfazed by the challenge.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Team Canada defeated Team USports 5-2 on Sunday at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B. The non-game players held a practice.

Canada's head coach Dennis Williams sensed some uneasiness in his group during a video session before Sunday's game.

"I was like, 'Hey, everyone needs to smile. We got to sit back and breathe a little bit,'" Williams said. "The tension was high. These players, there's a lot on their plate."

And only two games to make an impression before 10 players are released on Monday.

"There's quite a bit of nerves, as you saw," said Williams.

The USports team grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period.

"I thought our D were on their heels," Williams said. "Our guys were really gripping the stick."

Apparently not Adam Fantilli.

"Not really, no," the University of Michigan freshman said when asked if he felt nervous. "I was as focused as I could be coming into the game. I try to stay away from nerves, because you play better when you play free."

Fantilli led the comeback charge with two goals in the second period. The first tally came off a rush from the neutral zone.

"It was a bit of a board battle there and it took a bounce my way," Fantilli said. "I had [Jordan] Dumais right in front of me and I kicked it out to him and then drove the back post and he passed it over and it went off my stick or my skate or something and it went in."

Shortly after that, Fantilli pounced on a loose puck in the USports zone and made a smooth move to pick up his second goal, which stood up as the game-winner.

"Incredible," said winger Joshua Roy of Fantilli's performance. "His second goal was crazy."

Fantilli slid the puck through defenceman Noah Carroll and then between the legs of Prince George goalie Tyler Brennan.

"I had a guy coming at me and figured I'd try and put it through him and see what happens after that," Fantilli said nonchalantly. "Got through and was able to slip it five hole. It happens so fast. I don't really have much time to think. I just went for it and it worked out. So, I'm happy about it."

🎥 | @AdamFantilli scored twice and Joshua Roy had a goal and an assist as 🇨🇦 won its selection camp opener against @USPORTSca.



📊 https://t.co/V646lTpZqU

#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/KpJed1z8Av — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2022

Williams was happy with Fantilli's well-rounded game.

"I saw him tracking pucks and finishing checks so it was great to see the play from him elevate without the puck," said Williams. "When he gets down low in a one-on-one situation, he's a pretty dangerous player."

Fantilli is off to a fantastic start in the NCAA with 11 goals and 15 assists in 16 games, but Hockey Canada director of player personnel Alan Millar stressed on Saturday that the Nobleton, Ont. native still needs to earn a spot on the World Junior team. Fantilli, 18, appears unfazed by the challenge.

"We've been playing our whole lives and it's just a game we play," he said. "It's hockey. We play because we love it and not because we want to put points on the board, right. So, just do the best we can and hopefully make the squad."

Mix of MacKinnon, Bergeron and Benn, draft-eligible Fantilli offers Canada 'intriguing' package Adam Fantilli has been having an impressive season at the University of Michigan, and the 6'2 Canadian forward says he tries to model his game after Nathan MacKinnon, Patrice Bergeron and Jamie Benn.

---

Dumais scored his own highlight-reel goal with a snipe on the power play in the third period.

"It was a bit of a relief," the Halifax Mooseheads forward said. "Putting the puck in the back of the net, I mean, it feels good and gives you a bit of a confidence boost."

"That type of shooting, like, you don't teach that," said Williams. "That's instincts and ability to see that hole on the high blocker. That's a goal-scorer's goal."

"It was an impressive shot," Roy agreed. "He's a scorer and proved it again today."

Dumais leads the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 54 points in 24 games. Six of his 19 goals have come on the power play.

"I play on that flank pretty much all year in Halifax so I know what to look at when I'm there," he said. "I saw a corner and it was a good screen [by Reid Schaefer]."

Dumais stands just 5-foot-9, but didn't look out of place against older, bigger competition on Sunday.

"He's an undersized player but I thought he competed hard," Williams said. "He had a good stick, tracked hard and was rewarded on that power play."

---

Brennan started for Canada while Quebec Remparts goalie William Rousseau opened the game in net for USports. They switched sides midway through the second period.

Rousseau stopped 24 of 26 shots over the 60 minutes.

"Good nerves," he said of what he was feeling. "Honestly, good pressure. It's a privilege to have these nerves in games like that. I love that."

"He was calm," said Williams. "He did a good job with his rebound control. I just thought all his movement was solid."

Rousseau has been solid all season posting a .922 save percentage behind the first-place Remparts.

Brennan allowed five goals on 15 shots.

Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau and Seattle's Thomas Milic will play on Monday. Two of the four goalies will be released after the game. Who is Williams looking for?

"The goalies that give our team the most sense of confidence," he said. "We're going to have breakdowns throughout the tournament. We're going to have lapses where teams are going to pin us in our zone and we're going to need timely saves. We're going to need saves that get us out of a jam, especially in the second period when you have long changes."

---

Acadie-Bathurst centre Riley Kidney needed help down the hallway after the first period and did not return for the rest of the game. It's unclear how the Montreal Canadiens prospect got hurt.

"I'm not really sure," Williams said. "I was just told after the first period that they were going to hold him out, but I didn't see the hit or what happened."

Kidney won a gold medal with Team Canada in August but played just five minutes and 29 seconds combined in three games. Despite his status as a returning player, Kidney is not viewed as a lock to make this year's team. Now, an injury may cost him the chance to play in his hometown of Halifax.

The camp will wrap up with another game against USports players on Sunday at noon AST, 11:00 a.m. ET.

---

Remparts forward Nathan Gaucher was among the scratches on Sunday, which means he's a safe bet to be back on Team Canada.

"Winning a gold medal was huge," he said of the experience in Edmonton. "How to win, it's not something that's taught to you. You learn it when you win and I'll bring that to this World Junior."

Gaucher started the August event in a depth role before moving up to the third-line centre spot in the medal round following an injury to Ridly Greig.

"I can play in every situation," the Anaheim Ducks prospect promised. "I'll try to be there in those heavy games ... those games will be my type of games. I like when it's hard and heavy. I'm big. I skate fast, win faceoffs, throw the body around a little bit."

Gaucher stands 6-foot-3, 207 pounds. He is the second-heaviest forward at Canada's camp behind only Schaefer (219).

"He's such a smart player," observed Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright. "He thinks the game at such a high level. He's just so solid. His all-around game, his 200-foot game, is so strong. He's a solid faceoff guy, can play defensively, but has offensive talent as well."

---

Ethan Del Mastro is missing one of his two front teeth.

"I got a skate to the face so luckily it's just the tooth," the Mississauga Steelheads defenceman said. "It was a crazy play. You're not expecting it. Someone just falls in front of you and the foot came back and caught me a little bit and cut up my face a little bit and hit the tooth."

The play happened in a game a couple weeks ago against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

"The blade caught my lip and tooth a little bit. It was a little scary, but we had a good staff and they made it easy."

Del Mastro, who played six games for Canada in August, isn't planning any dental work before Boxing Day.

"My mom would probably want me to get it fixed as soon as possible," he said with a smile, "but I think it looks better for a hockey player maybe. A lot of people have been telling me I look more like a hockey player now so I'll take it."

Kamloops centre Logan Stankoven is also dealing with some tooth trouble. He has a chipped front tooth courtesy of a recent high stick to the face. He got it fixed back home, but then ...

"I got here the other night and I took a bite out of a pizza crust and it fell out," he said with a laugh. "I talked to my trainer back home and he thinks it's the airplane pressure."

Unlike Del Mastro, Stankoven is eager to get to a dentist.

"I'll try and get it fixed as soon as possible," he said. "It's not the greatest when it comes to eating and drinking."

---

Team Canada lines at the start of Sunday's game:

Dean - Beck - Othmann

Fantilli - Bankier - Dumais

Schaefer - Dach - Roy

Bolduc - Kidney - Greene

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds - Samson

Allan - Nause

Lambos