With speculation running wild as to his son's future, Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi. says nothing will be decided until after the current season.

The elder Messi took to Twitter on Tuesday to say his son is concentrated on Paris Saint-Germain's current campaign as it looks to retain its Ligue 1 title.

“I can guarantee that nothing will be agreed, decided or signed before the end of the current season”.



"I can guarantee that nothing will be agreed, decided or signed before the end of the current season," Jorge Messi wrote with reports that a Saudi Arabian side has tabled a lucrative offer for his son's services, as well as a return to Barcelona potentially being on the table.

Messi, 35, is in the midst of his second season at Parc de Princes, but is currently suspended from game action after making an unpermitted trip to Saudi Arabia. He's appeared in 28 league matches this season, scoring 15 goals.

With four matches remaining in the season, PSG sits atop the table on 78 points, six clear of second-place Lens. Christophe Galtier's team hosts relegation-threatened Ajaccio on Saturday.