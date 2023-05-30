TORONTO — Italian star Federico Bernardeschi is back training with Toronto FC after being benched for Saturday's 2-1 win over visiting D.C. United.

Coach Bob Bradley opted to sit Bernardeschi out in the wake of the Italian's critical comments of Toronto's style of play following a 1-0 loss at Austin FC.

Toronto (3-5-7) looks to put a tumultuous week behind it and build on the weekend win as the Chicago Fire (3-4-7) come to town Wednesday.

Bradley said Bernardeschi, who leads Toronto in goals (three), shots (34) and shots on goal (14), will be in the matchday squad.

The game features the two highest-paid players in the league, according to the MLS Players Association with Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri (US$8.15 million) and Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne (US$7.5 million).

Shaqiri has assists in four of Chicago's last games. Insigne set up both Toronto goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023