Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has retired from the upcoming Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters this year due to a left knee injury.

"Unfortunately I have announce my retirement from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters this year," Auger-Aliassime said in a tweet.

"It is an event that I look forward to each year however, I have been struggling with my left knee for the past weeks and I decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off to I am able to fully heal and recover before my next tournament at the Mutua Madrid Open."

Auger-Aliassime concluded by thanking his fans and noting he is looking forward to seeing them soon.

The 22-year-old was recently ousted in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open by Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets (6-2, 7-5).

Auger-Aliassime had a career year in 2020. The Montreal, Que., native achieved career-high No. 6 and earned personal-best 60 wins during breakout 2022 season, including career-long 16-match win streak with three titles in as many weeks at Florence, Antwerp and Basel. He also claimed three team titles, including Canada's first-ever Davis Cup victory.

Augier-Aliassime is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, falling one spot.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal pulled out Monte-Carlo Masters, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

Nadal, 36, has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open.