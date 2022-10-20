ANTWERP, Belgium — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his berth in the quarterfinals of the European Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Manuel Guinard of France on Thursday.

The second-seeded Montreal native is coming off a victory at the Firenze Open, where he captured his second ATP Tour trophy.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Great Britain's Daniel Evans in Friday's quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Evans beat Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16.

