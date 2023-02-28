Auger-Aliassime outlasts Cressy to reach second round in Dubai

DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates — Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime outlasted hard-serving American Maxime Cressy to win a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 opening match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Cressy, a classic serve and volley player, fired 27 aces and committed 25 double faults in a match that lasted just over three hours.

Auger-Aliassime proved more surgical with his serve, landing 13 aces to just one double fault.

Cressy survived 13 of 14 break points, while Auger-Aliassime saved two of the three break points he faced.

The fourth-seeded Canadian next plays Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the tournament's Round of 16.

Sonego topped Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-5. 6-4 on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.