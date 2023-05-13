Ferreira sparks Dallas to victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira ended a scoreless match with a goal in the 89th minute to rally FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Ferreira used an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng to find the net for a sixth time this season. Maarten Paes needed to make just one save to earn his second straight clean sheet and third of the season for Dallas (5-3-3).

Ferreira's goal was his fifth in seven matches against Austin. It is the most goals scored by a single player against Austin and that's after Ferreira was held scoreless in all three matches between the clubs last season.

Brad Stuver totaled two saves for Austin (2-5-4), which falls to 0-4-4 in its last eight contests, matching a club-record winless streak.

Austin beat Dallas in a Western Conference semifinal last season, but is 0-4-2 all-time against its instate rival in the regular season.

Dallas improves to 2-4-7 all-time against teams from Texas.

Dallas returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Austin travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport