Fiebich, Jones, Meesseman lead Liberty to highest point total of season in win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 24 points, Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the New York Liberty scored a season high in points in a 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

Sandy Brondello won her 100th game as coach of the Liberty, tying Richie Adubato for the most in franchise history.

Natasha Cloud made back-to-back layups to give New York a 96-85 lead — tied for the largest advantage of the game. Sabrina Ionescu added a layup with 1:22 remaining and, after a missed 3-pointer by Los Angeles, Cloud made another basket in the lane for a 102-91 lead.

Leonie Fiebich added 20 points, Ionescu had 14 points and six assists, and Cloud scored 11 for New York (21-11), which was coming off an 83-71 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Breanna Stewart (knee), Isabelle Harrison (concussion) and Nyara Sabally (knee) did not play.